HomeGolf News"I never give up": Robert MacIntyre reacts to Italian Open win

Golf News

“I never give up”: Robert MacIntyre reacts to Italian Open win

By Jamie Hall18 September, 2022
Robert MacIntyre Scottish news Golf In Scotland DP World Tour DS Automobiles Italian Open
Robert Mac Intyre Italian Open

A sensational final round saw Robert MacIntyre overhaul Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy to claim his second tour title at the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

The Oban native shot a Sunday 64 before beating Fitzpatrick at the first playoff hole for his second DP World Tour win.

It marks a return to the winners’ circle and a change in fortunes for MacIntyre, who just last week bemoaned poor finishes to tournaments which had, until now, characterised a disappointing year.

• Seve Ballesteros discussed rebel tour with Greg Norman

• Ryan Fox shoots down DP World Tour jibes

“I was down and out. I didn’t know what I was doing two or three weeks ago,” he told Sky Sports after sealing his victory.

“I didn’t know where to go, but we spoke to the right people.

“There’s so much hard work gone into this. Mike my caddie, Stuart on performance, my family, my friends, absolutely everyone.”

MacIntyre’s win came in large part thanks to a sensational front nine of 29 which saw him climb the leaderboard.

Despite three bogeys on the back nine, he battled on gamely, birdieing the last to reach 14-under for the week.

Meanwhile, McIlroy found water at 16 which effectively ended his chances. Victor Perez missed a short birdie chance at the last to tie with MacIntyre, before Fitzpatrick chipped close to set up a playoff.

• Matt Fitzpatrick gives Ryder Cup verdict

• McIlroy: LIV stars "give me motivation"

But while the US Open champion found trouble off the tee, MacIntyre played the hole to perfection. Another birdie, while Fitzpatrick could only make par, sealed the deal at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue.

“I’ve got a dogged attitude and never give up. I might get punched but I punch back,” he continued.

“At the start of the week I didn’t think it was going to be the one with the style of golf course and the way I was playing, but I worked on a few things on Tuesday and Wednesday and I felt so in control of my golf ball this week.”

