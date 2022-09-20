search
Ryan Fox shoots down LIV Golf stars' DP World Tour criticism

The Stretch

Ryan Fox shoots down LIV Golf stars' DP World Tour criticism

By Jamie Hall17 September, 2022
Ryan Fox DP World Tour PGA Tour LIV Golf
Ryan Fox Dp World Tour Liv Golf

DP World Tour star Ryan Fox batted away criticism of the circuit’s “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour.

The European circuit has come under fire for the strengthened agreement, which will see the ten best players earn PGA Tour cards each year – but Fox disagrees.

“I think it’s a good thing,” he told bunkered.co.uk.

• Matt Fitzpatrick gives Ryder Cup verdict

• McIlroy: LIV stars "give me motivation"

“There’s a chance we’ll lose ten of our best guys to the PGA Tour but that’s been happening anyway. We've always been an unofficial feeder tour and the best players, like Tyrrell [Hatton] and Tommy [Fleetwood], have all moved over and play the majority of their golf there.

“It can only be good going forward that we’ve got more eyes on guys who have come through the DP World Tour.

“The fact we’re now an official pathway is a chance for us to get some of the guys from other tours who would otherwise go through the Korn Ferry Tour to come here and try to get in that way. It’s going to strengthen the tour.”

LIV Golf players, including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, have been particularly vocal in their opposition to the alliance.

Among the accusations levelled at the circuit are claims it is now no more than a “feeder” for the PGA Tour.

However, Fox – seventh in the DP World Tour rankings after an outstanding season - expects the established circuits to prevail in the fight for control of men’s golf.

• Luke Donald reacts to Hero Cup outcry

• More LIV Golf contract details revealed

“Although there’s competition just now which has been very divisive and disruptive, it’s happened in other sports too,” he said.

“Establishments have generally won but have also changed a few things for the better, and I think that’s happening at the moment.”

Read a feature-length interview with Ryan Fox in issue 196 of bunkered, on sale now from all good retailers.



