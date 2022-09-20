Greg Norman makes huge Cam Smith/Dustin Johnson claim

Greg Norman fired another broadside at golf’s governing bodies, claiming Cam Smith and Dustin Johnson are the best two players in the world.

The LIV Golf CEO took to social media to hail the two stars after the breakaway tour’s fifth event in Chicago.

And in a dig at OWGR, he described the pair as the “real best two players in the world”.

“The fans hold us all accountable," he wrote on Instagram.

“They are holding the PGA Tour accountable. They are holding the OWGR accountable.

“How can the OWGR ignore the fact that the two best players in the world - Cam Smith and Dustin Johnson - play on the LIV Golf tour?

“When the fans speak, listen. Golf is a force for good.”

Norman’s rant was in reference to LIV’s application for world ranking points, which is still awaiting a decision.

According to reports in the US it could be 2024 before a final call is made on whether the Saudi-backed tour becomes sanctioned, leading to accusations from LIV that OWGR chiefs are deliberately dragging their heels.

Johnson started the year as world No.3 but has slipped to 23rd since moving to LIV. Open champion Smith, meanwhile, has dropped from No.2 to No.3 since his own switch was announced earlier this month.