Golf News

Greg Norman makes huge Cam Smith/Dustin Johnson claim

By Jamie Hall20 September, 2022
Greg Norman cam smith Dustin Johnson LIV Golf OWGR
Dustin Johnson Cam Smith

Greg Norman fired another broadside at golf’s governing bodies, claiming Cam Smith and Dustin Johnson are the best two players in the world.

The LIV Golf CEO took to social media to hail the two stars after the breakaway tour’s fifth event in Chicago.

And in a dig at OWGR, he described the pair as the “real best two players in the world”.

• LIV Chicago: Prize money in full

• Bob MacIntyre reacts to Italian Open win

“The fans hold us all accountable," he wrote on Instagram.

“They are holding the PGA Tour accountable. They are holding the OWGR accountable.

“How can the OWGR ignore the fact that the two best players in the world - Cam Smith and Dustin Johnson - play on the LIV Golf tour?

“When the fans speak, listen. Golf is a force for good.”

Norman’s rant was in reference to LIV’s application for world ranking points, which is still awaiting a decision.

• Seve Ballesteros discussed rebel tour with Greg Norman

• Ryan Fox shoots down DP World Tour jibes

According to reports in the US it could be 2024 before a final call is made on whether the Saudi-backed tour becomes sanctioned, leading to accusations from LIV that OWGR chiefs are deliberately dragging their heels.

Johnson started the year as world No.3 but has slipped to 23rd since moving to LIV. Open champion Smith, meanwhile, has dropped from No.2 to No.3 since his own switch was announced earlier this month.

