He has enjoyed a stunning rise since turning pro, but who is Ludvig Aberg’s girlfriend?

The Swedish star turned professional in June 2023 and wasted no time in delivering on his promise.

His career changed drastically in a short period of time, with wins on the PGA and DP World Tour before winning the Ryder Cup with Team Europe on his debut.

From amateur golf to the very top of the game, Aberg – who graduated from Texas Tech University – seems to have a quiet life off the golf course.

However, it appears he does have one significant supporter by his side. Here’s what we know about Ludvig Aberg’s girlfriend Olivia Peet.

Ludvig Aberg’s girlfriend Olivia Peet

In 2023, Aberg became the first player to make his Ryder Cup debut despite having never competed in a major championship.

The biennial contest came just three months after he turned pro, as he was called up to the team by European captain Luke Donald.

And it was there that fans caught a glimpse of Aberg with his girlfriend.

It appears that the Swede prefers to keeps his private life, well, private, but we do know Aberg’s girlfriend is Olivia Peet.

Aberg and Peet appeared in public for the first time at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, where the pair were seen together at the Gala Dinner.

The couple met whilst studying at Texas Tech University, where Peet – who was born in Manchester – also enjoyed sporting success.

She reached a career-best of 115 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Rankings and reportedly won over 70 singles and doubles matches during her time at Texas Tech.

Her dad is former tennis professional Chris Peet, who played for England and was world ranked at singles and doubles.

While Aberg is relatively quiet on social media, Peet has shared pictures whilst on her travels.

She posted snaps from Rome in 2023 and enjoying some alone time before the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst.

Meanwhile, the former best collegiate player in the United States in 2022 and 2023, also has regular support on the golf course from his family.

His sister Linnea Aberg has been spotted cheering the future star on, whilst he has also been accompanied by parents Johan Aberg and Mia Aberg, who introduced Ludvig to golf at eight-years-old.

According to Aberg, he and Peet moved in together in 2024.

“Home is Jacksonville,” he said before making his return from injury at the RSM Classic.

“So we bought a house in Ponte Vedra, me and my girlfriend, so that’s where we’ll be hanging out for the next couple years.”