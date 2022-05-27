Who is Mito Pereira? Everything you need to know about the US PGA leader

Before this weekend, you probably didn’t know who Mito Pereira was.

The Chilean tour rookie came from nowhere to lead the US PGA by three shots going into the final round – in just his second major.

On the brink of a stunning victory, he could propel himself into the history books and make himself a household name into the bargain.

• US PGA: Brutal day sets up final round thriller



• Tiger Woods out of US PGA



But who is the man on the verge of major glory? Here’s seven things you need to know...

1.

Pereira has had a varied road to the top. After playing college golf, he turned pro in 2015 and featured on the Chilean Tour, then PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the Korn Ferry Tour before becoming a full-time PGA Tour winner this year.

2.

His relationship with golf hasn’t always been an easy one. He went as far as dropping the sport for two years, quitting a junior academy in Florida before picking it up again.

3.

The 27-year-old has four pro wins; one on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and three on the Korn Ferry Tour. His last two victories came back to back in June 2021, giving him automatic qualification to the PGA Tour under the three win rule.

• Tyrrell Hatton rages at Southern Hills greens



• US PGA leader in drop controversy



4.

This year’s US PGA is not major debut – but it is his first for three years. He played in the 2019 US Open, missing the cut.

5.

Pereira represented Chile at the Tokyo Olympics last year, just missing out on a medal as he came fourth in the men’s competition.

6.

He’s great friends with fellow Chilean Joaquin Niemann. The pair have filmed segments together for the PGA Tour’s social media channels, and teamed up for events such as the Zurich Classic.

7.

Away from golf, Pereira is a motorcycle enthusiast and lists Bubba Stewart, a professional motocross racer, as one of his favourite athletes. He's also a huge fan of Chilean football team Universidad de Catolica, and enjoys fishing in his spare time.