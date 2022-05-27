US PGA: Tyrrell Hatton rages at Southern Hills greens

Tyrrell Hatton has never been one to hide his feelings about courses – and Southern Hills is the latest to attract the Englishman’s ire.



Hatton was furious after the second round at the PGA Championship, where staff opted not to mow the greens to defend against gusts.

Unfortunately for the Ryder Cup star, by the time his afternoon tee time came round, the surfaces had become “pretty bobbly”.

“We’re playing a major championship, not a monthly medal,” he said.

“You know, they’re bobbling all over the place. It’s so hard to hole putts. So you can hit a great putt, and they just don’t look like going in, which is hard to accept when we’re playing in a major championship.

“From my point of view, obviously I hope that the greens are nicer over the weekend. But saying that, I still need to be able to hit decent shots to give myself opportunities to make birdies, so just see where that takes us.”

Hatton’s putting stats were noticeably worse during round two, and he was not the only player to criticise the surfaces.

“They’re definitely slower,” said Brooks Koepka.

“You figure — they can’t get that fast anyway just because they’re pretty slopey, but I don’t think these green surfaces are the smoothest to begin with.”