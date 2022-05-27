Tiger Woods OUT of US PGA

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the PGA Championship after the third round.

Playing in just his second tournament since making a limited return to golf following the devastating injuries he suffered in a car crash more than a year ago, Woods bravely battled to make the cut.

But in colder temperatures on Saturday, he was in clear discomfort and struggled to a 79.

Speculation began to swirl almost as soon as he had holed his final putt that he would not be part of Sunday’s final round.

And in the early hours of the morning, the PGA of America confirmed the four-time champion had pulled out of the tournament.

Woods, 46, suffered extensive injuries to his leg in last year’s crash.

Earlier this year he admitted he had come close to losing his leg – and feared he may never walk again.

However, he revealed he was planning to return to the professional ranks in order to play a limited schedule, and teed it up at the Masters last month.

His PGA withdrawal is the first of Woods’ professional career. It is not yet known whether he will take part in either the US Open at Brookline or the Open Championship in St Andrews this summer.