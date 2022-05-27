search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA: Robert MacIntyre struggles in tough conditions

Golf News

US PGA: Robert MacIntyre struggles in tough conditions

By Lewis Fraser21 May, 2022
Robert MacIntyre US PGA Championship PGA Championship 2022 Major Championships Tour News
Robert Mac Intyre Pga Third Round

Robert MacIntyre laboured his way to a third round of ten-over, in a day of high scoring at Southern Hills.

The top ranked Scot continued a streak of nine made cuts at the major championships at this week’s US PGA, but today’s round of 80 saw him tumble down the leader board. MacIntyre wasn’t the only man to struggle though, on a day where a previously warm Tulsa turned cold, windy and nasty.

The 25-year-old started his round with a bogey, and things never got better on a front nine that totalled 42 strokes. 

The highlight of his day undoubtedly came at the short par-4 17th, where an excellent tee shot gave him a chance at eagle. However, it wasn’t to be, and he tapped-in for a welcome birdie.

• Tyrrell Hatton rages at Southern Hills greens

• Robert MacIntyre continues major streak

An up-and-down on the final hole helped to keep some respectability to a round that quickly got away from MacIntyre.

• The big names to miss the cut at the PGA

He now sits at 11-over-par for the tournament, and will be hoping for a low score tomorrow to regain the ground he lost today.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - PGA Championship 2022

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow