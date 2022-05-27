US PGA: Robert MacIntyre struggles in tough conditions

Robert MacIntyre laboured his way to a third round of ten-over, in a day of high scoring at Southern Hills.

The top ranked Scot continued a streak of nine made cuts at the major championships at this week’s US PGA, but today’s round of 80 saw him tumble down the leader board. MacIntyre wasn’t the only man to struggle though, on a day where a previously warm Tulsa turned cold, windy and nasty.

The 25-year-old started his round with a bogey, and things never got better on a front nine that totalled 42 strokes.

The highlight of his day undoubtedly came at the short par-4 17th, where an excellent tee shot gave him a chance at eagle. However, it wasn’t to be, and he tapped-in for a welcome birdie.

An up-and-down on the final hole helped to keep some respectability to a round that quickly got away from MacIntyre.

He now sits at 11-over-par for the tournament, and will be hoping for a low score tomorrow to regain the ground he lost today.