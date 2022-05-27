US PGA: Leader Mito Pereira in drop controversy

It wouldn’t be a major championship without a rules controversy, would it?

This time it was Mito Pereira at the PGA Championship. Leading by three shots at the time, the Chilean took a VERY debatable drop on the ninth.

After finding the first cut down the left, Pereira found his ball lying in the crosswalk, meaning he was able to take a drop.

However, rather than taking the ball back on a line with the pin, he elected to drop it on the fairway within a clublength of its original position.

He was granted relief under a local rule, which allows players free relief plus an additional clublength from abnormal course conditions.

Rules controversy. Guillermo "Mito" Pereira in the rough but somehow it's marked as part of the fairway crosswalk. With the rules official over him, he drops it back on the fairway. Radar doesn't like it. His shot spins off the front of the green. Karma striking a blow. — ByTheMinute Golf (@ByTheMinGolf) May 21, 2022

There was no suggestion Pereira had done anything untoward regarding the rules – but the decision to drop on the fairway proved controversial.

Several viewers, including Sky Sports analyst Wayne Riley, were unhappy, with the Australian commenting: “I just don’t believe this drop.

“You’re supposed to keep the line of the flag.”

The decision didn’t make too much difference to the Chilean, who still missed the green on the way to a bogey.