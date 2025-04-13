Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

He has made a name for himself as a global golfer, and is now one of the stars of the LIV Golf league, but who is Patrick Reed’s caddie?

The American has a Green Jacket to his name, and has had the same caddie at his side for a large part of his career. So what do we know about Patrick Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain?

Patrick Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain

Patrick Reed’s caddie  is Kessler Karain, who is also Reed’s brother-in-law. He is the brother of Justine Reed, and took over from caddying for Reed in 2014. Justine Reed was previously the caddie for her husband, but Karain took over after Justine and Patrick got married.

• Who is Rickie Fowler’s caddie?

Karain was on the bag when Reed famously won the Masters in 2018, when he finished one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler.

Karain has experience as a player in high school, and Reed has said this expertise has helped him to perform on Reed’s bag.

topics

Patrick Reed DP World Tour LIV Golf

ALL ABOUT THE OPEN

8 big names missing from The Open

How do you qualify for the Open Championship?

9 players who (surprisingly) never won the Open 

The best par-3s on the Open rota

How to get tickets to the 2025 Open Championship

Which course has hosted The Open most often?

More Reads

Patrick Reed

DP World Tour

LIV Golf

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses