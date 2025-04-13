He has made a name for himself as a global golfer, and is now one of the stars of the LIV Golf league, but who is Patrick Reed’s caddie?

The American has a Green Jacket to his name, and has had the same caddie at his side for a large part of his career. So what do we know about Patrick Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain?

Patrick Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain

Patrick Reed’s caddie is Kessler Karain, who is also Reed’s brother-in-law. He is the brother of Justine Reed, and took over from caddying for Reed in 2014. Justine Reed was previously the caddie for her husband, but Karain took over after Justine and Patrick got married.

• Who is Rickie Fowler’s caddie?

Karain was on the bag when Reed famously won the Masters in 2018, when he finished one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler.

Karain has experience as a player in high school, and Reed has said this expertise has helped him to perform on Reed’s bag.