The Norwegian is one of golf’s most complete players, but does Viktor Hovland have a girlfriend?

Hovland has won the FedEx Cup, as well as multiple titles on the PGA Tour in his career to date. But he has kept his private life, well, very private.

Hovland, born in 1997, has enjoyed a remarkably quick rise to the top of golf, right from his time as a college star.

The Oslo-born golfer played at Oklahoma State University and won the 2018 U.S. Amateur.

He was the first Norwegian to lift that title and, after turning pro in 2019, became the first from his country to win on the PGA Tour.

Throughout his rise, some media outlets have claimed that Hovland’s partner was Kristin Sorsdal, a fellow Norwegian.

However, there was no substance behind those rumours, and Hovland was one of few players without a partner at the pre-Ryder Cup dinner in 2023.

In September 2023, a fan appeared to unearth Hovland’s Tinder dating profile while swiping left and right.

Hovland showed off what he has been up to, as his pictures include him posing with the Dubai Desert Classic trophy and the BMW International title.

The profile also featured a very brief description, in Norwegian, in which he calls himself ‘a simple boy from Ekeberg’.

Viktor Hovland has been keeping busy! 🤣 Let’s hope he’s not distracted in Rome…pic.twitter.com/5JSr3GTtsv — bunkered (@bunkeredgolf) September 6, 2023

Ultimately, however, Hovland keeps his social life to himself and there are no indications via social media that he is in a relationship.

This was seemingly confirmed after Europe won the 2023 Ryder Cup, after a single Hovland infamously posed with the trophy alongside his colleagues’ wives and girlfriends.

Hovland sat out the final few months of 2024 with an injury, but made his return in 2025 and claimed a surprise victory at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

He has since earned himself a spot on the 2025 European Ryder Cup team, and is expected he will once again make the trip without a partner by his side.