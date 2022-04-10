World No. 1 amateur signs multi-year deal with TaylorMade

Keita Nakajima, who this week will tee it up in the Masters, has signed a multi-year agreement to play TaylorMade equipment.

The Japanese golfer has held the top spot in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for over a year now, and will now boast a full set of TaylorMade clubs. The athlete will also sport TaylorMade apparel in competition, starting at Augusta National this week.

Despite still playing in the amateur ranks, Nakajima has had success on the Japanese professional circuit, including a victory at the 2021 Panasonic Open.

Nakajima also played in the PGA Tour co-sanctioned ZOZO Championship, alongside fellow TaylorMade staffer Collin Morikawa, who was quick to praise the 21-year-old's game.



• Masters 2022: First round tee times in full

“Keita striped the ball, that is one of the biggest things I saw,” said Morikawa.

“Everything sounded amazing. He was hitting it really straight. He is someone that is going to have a great future ahead of him.”

On Thursday, Nakajima will tee off alongside former Masters champion Bubba Watson, as well as world No. 38 Tom Hoge.



Here’s what Keita Nakajima has in the bag:

Stealth Plus Driver; 10.5°

Stealth Plus 3-Wood; 15.0°

Stealth Plus 5-Wood; 19.0°

P·7MC Irons; 4-5

P·7MB Irons; 6-9

Milled Grind 3 Wedges; 46° SB, 52° SB, 56° TW

Hi Toe RAW Wedge; 60°

Truss TB1 Juno Hydro Blast Putter