The Masters 2022: Round 1 tee times in full

It's almost time.
The 2022 men's major season is upon us, and the tee times for the first round of the Masters have been announced.
Will one of the favourites triumph? Will we see a past champion repeat their success? Or will there be a new name on the Butler Cabin honours board?
By Sunday evening, we will know the identity of the latest man to slip on the green jacket.
It's sure to be an incredible four days of golf - and it all gets under way on Thursday.
Want to know who's off when? Keep scrolling...
The Masters: Round one tee times in full
All times in GMT
1:00pm
J. J. Spaun, Jose Maria Olazabal
1:11 pm
Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (A)
1:22pm
Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari
1:33pm
Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi
1:44 pm
Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee
1:55 pm
Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young
2:06 pm
Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs
2:17pm
Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (A)
2:39pm
Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes
2:50pm
Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
3:01pm
Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry
3:12pm
Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood
3:23pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey
3:34pm
Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann
3:45pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (A)
3:56pm
Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
4:18pm
Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (A)
4:29pm
Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ
4:40pm
Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis
4:51pm
Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd (A)
5:02pm
Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya
5:13pm
Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners
5:24pm
Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert
5:35pm
Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (A)
5:57pm
Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im
6:08pm
Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III
6:19pm
Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns
6:30pm
Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
6:41pm
Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
6:52pm
Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
7:03pm
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy