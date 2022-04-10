The Masters 2022: Round 1 tee times in full

It's almost time.

The 2022 men's major season is upon us, and the tee times for the first round of the Masters have been announced.



Will one of the favourites triumph? Will we see a past champion repeat their success? Or will there be a new name on the Butler Cabin honours board?

By Sunday evening, we will know the identity of the latest man to slip on the green jacket.

It's sure to be an incredible four days of golf - and it all gets under way on Thursday.

Want to know who's off when? Keep scrolling...

The Masters: Round one tee times in full

All times in GMT

1:00pm

J. J. Spaun, Jose Maria Olazabal

1:11 pm

Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (A)

1:22pm

Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

1:33pm

Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

1:44 pm

Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

1:55 pm

Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

2:06 pm

Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

2:17pm

Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (A)

2:39pm

Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

2:50pm

Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

• Tiger Woods WILL play 2022 Masters



3:01pm

Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

3:12pm

Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

3:23pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

3:34pm

Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

3:45pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (A)

3:56pm

Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

• Rory not feeling grand slam pressure



4:18pm

Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (A)

4:29pm

Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

4:40pm

Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

4:51pm

Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd (A)

5:02pm

Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

5:13pm

Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

• DeChambeau defies doctor's orders to play



5:24pm

Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

5:35pm

Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (A)

5:57pm

Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

6:08pm

Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

6:19pm

Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

6:30pm

Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

6:41pm

Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

6:52pm

Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

7:03pm

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy