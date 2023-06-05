search

Golf News

The Memorial Tournament 2023 prize money payout in full

By Ben Parsons05 June, 2023
Viktor Hovland PGA Tour Memorial Tournament
Viktor Hovland Memorial Tournament

Viktor Hovland is $3.6million richer after winning the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The Norwegian defeated Denny McCarthy on the first play-off hole to claim his fourth PGA Tour title at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village.

Hovland had shot a two-under 70 to finish on seven under, one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler in a tense final round.

• Phil Mickelson takes Twitter swipe at Rory McIlroy

• Rose Zhang rewrites history books

McCarthy missed a putt on his 72nd hole to win his maiden PGA Tour crown, and then agonisingly came up short on the first playoff hole as Hovland sealed victory with a gutsy seven footer for par.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, the overnight leader, was left to rue numerous unforced errors with wedge in hand as his challenge faded with a three-over-par 75.

Let’s take a look at who won what in the $20m designated event…

1st: Viktor Hovland – $3,600,000

2: Denny McCarthy -$2,180,000

3: Scottie Scheffler – $1,380,000

4: Si Woo Kim – $980,000

T-5: Andrew Putnam – $772,500

T-5: Jordan Spieth – $772,500

T-7: Rory McIlroy – $650,000

T-7: Adam Schenk – $650,000

T-9: Matt Fitzpatrick – $545,000

T-9: Rickie Fowler – $545,000

T-9: Adam Scott – $545,000

T-12: Wyndham Clark – $410,000

T-12: Tyrrell Hatton -$410,000

T-12: Lee Hodges – $410,000

T-12: David Lipsky – $410,000

T-16: Joseph Bramlett – $275,500

T-16: Sam Burns -$275,500

T-16: Russell Henley – $275,500

T-16: Luke List – $275,500

T-16: Shane Lowry – $275,500

T-16: Hideki Matsuyama – $275,500

T-16: Jon Rahm – $275,500

T-16: Sepp Straka – $275,500

T-24: Byeong Hun An – $163,000

T-24: Eric Cole – $163,000

T-24: Beau Hossler – $163,000

T-24: Stephan Jaeger – $163,000

T-24: Xander Schauffele – $163,000

T-24: Gary Woodland – $163,000

T-30: Keegan Bradley – $117,250

T-30: Patrick Cantlay – $117,250

T-30: Austin Eckroat – $117,250

T-30: Ryan Fox – $117,250

• Jeff Stelling in ‘LIV fan’ dig at Twitter troll

• Tour pro makes 13 after perfect drive

T-30: Garrick Higgo – $117,250

T-30: Mark Hubbard – $117,250

T-30: Patrick Rodgers – $117,250

T-30: J.J. Spaun – $117,250

T-38: Christiaan Bezuidenhout – $91,000

T-38: Luke Donald – $91,000

T-38: J.T. Poston – $91,000

T-41: Sungjae Im – $71,000

T-41: S.H. Kim – $71,000

T-41: Taylor Montgomery – $71,000

T-41: Seamus Power – $71,000

T-41: Brandt Snedeker – $71,000

T-41: Sam Stevens – $71,000

T-41: Justin Suh – $71,000

T-48: Thomas Detry – $52,600

T-48: Emiliano Grillo – $52,600

T-48: Keith Mitchell – $52,600

T-48: Matt Wallace – $52,600

T-52: Harris English – $48,600

T-52: Alex Noren – $48,600

T-54: Davis Riley – $47,200

T-54: Danny Willett – $47,200

T-56: Sam Ryder – $46,400

T-56: Davis Thompson – $46,400

T-58: Chez Reavie – $45,600

T-58: Sahith Theegala – $45,600

T-60: Stewart Cink – $44,800

T-60: Taylor Pendrith – $44,800

62: Matt Kuchar – $44,200

63: Sam Bennett – $43,800

64: Lanto Griffin – $43,400

65: Tom Hoge – $43,000

