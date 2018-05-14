Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas becomes new world No.1

Golf News

Justin Thomas becomes new world No.1

By Martin Inglis14 May, 2018
Justin Thomas The Players Championship
Justin Thomas

After 64 consecutive weeks, Dustin Johnson's reign as world No.1 is over.

A T11 finish from Justin Thomas at the Players Championship – Johnson was T17 – was enough for the 25-year-old to become the 21st world No.1 since the Official World Golf Ranking started back in 1986.

It’s just rewards for a scintillating couple of seasons on the PGA Tour, racking up the most wins of any player in that period and, as a result, clinching last year’s FedEx Cup and Player of the Year awards.

But speaking after his final round at the Players Championship, where his world No.1 status was still unconfirmed with Johnson still out on the course, Thomas said that while reaching the summit was a goal of his, he will only feel content if he holds the position down for a while.

☝️

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

“It's important but it's not something where it's like I just want to do it once,” he said. “I want to do it for a really, really long time because that means I'm playing better than everybody else for an extended period.

“It feels deserved for how I’ve played but, at the same time, if I get hot for a year, couple years or two years or something, have it and then fall off the map, that doesn't really mean a whole lot to me.

“I would much rather continue to play well for another eight to ten years, five to ten years and see how long I can have it.”

Justin Thomas' route to world No.1

September 2013: Turns professional. Finishes T90 in his first start as a pro at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Ranking: 1,025

January 2014: Finishes T10 playing on an invite at the Farmers Insurance Open. Ranking: 625

September 2014: Wins the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on the Web.com Tour and finishes fifth on the money list to earn his full PGA Tour card. Ranking: 129

January 2015: Enters world top 100 for the first time after T7 finish at the Humana Challenge. Ranking: 88

November 2015: Wins the CIMB Classic for his first PGA Tour title. Ranking: 30

October 2016: Goes back-to-back at the CIMB Classic. Ranking: 21

January 2017: Wins the SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in Hawaii (with a 59) in back-to-back weeks to enter the world top ten for the first time. Ranking: 8

August 2017: Wins the US PGA Championship for his maiden major title. Ranking: 6

September 2017: Wins the Dell Technologies Championship. Ranking: 4

March 2018: Wins the Honda Classic then finishes runner-up at the WGC-Mexico Championship in back-to-back weeks. Ranking: 2

May 2018: Finishes T11 at the Players Championship to leapfrog Dustin Johnson. Ranking: 1

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - The Players Championship

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

-

Golf News

Golf participation on the rise in Ireland
New

By Michael McEwan

5 things you might have missed this weekend
Recap

By bunkered.co.uk

Tiger Woods confident win is close after Players display
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

Justin Thomas becomes new world No.1
Justin Thomas

By Martin Inglis

Two-time tour winner Anthony Wall announces retirement
Anthony Wall

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below