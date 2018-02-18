There are no results available.
Golf News

Justin Thomas hits out at 'completely unacceptable' fan behaviour

By Michael McEwan18 February, 2018
Justin Thomas
Thomas

Justin Thomas has joined Rory McIlroy in condemning the increasing rowdiness of some fans at golf tournaments.

Four-time major winner said he needed “a couple of Advil” after completing the second round of the Genesis Open in the company of Thomas and Tiger Woods, such was the volume coming from the galleries following them.

“I've got a headache after all that,” admitted McIlroy on Friday.

After finishing up his third round last night, reigning US PGA champion Thomas went even further, describing some fans’ behaviour as “completely unacceptable”.

“It was alright for a little bit today,” said Thomas. “There at the end it got a little out of hand. You know, I guess it's a part of it now, unfortunately. I wish it wasn't, I wish people didn't think it was so amusing to yell and all that stuff while we're trying to hit shots and play. But like I said, it's just a part of it.”

He added: “I guess they just think it's funny. It might be funny to them, and obviously people think of it differently and I could just be overreacting, but when people are now starting to time it wrong and get in people's swings is just completely unacceptable really.

“We're out here playing for a lot of money, a lot of points, and a lot of things can happen, and you would just hate to see in the future something happen down the line because of something like that.”

