search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCallaway unveils stunning Jaws Raw wedges

Gear

Callaway unveils stunning Jaws Raw wedges

By James Tait23 June, 2022
Callaway Jaws Raw Callaway Jaws Callaway Wedges New Gear
Callaway Jaws Wedge 1

Say hello to the latest Jaws wedges from Callaway.

Crafted by legendary wedge designer, Roger Cleveland, the Jaws Raw Wedges feature the most aggressive, razor-sharp grooves in golf, now presented on a raw face for ‘one hop and stop’ spin into greens.

Available in four different grind variations – Z, S, X and W – the plating on the clubface of the wedges has been removed, which ensures better contact between ball and face at impact and, as a result, extra spin and control where you need it most. 

• Why it's time to upgrade your Callaway driver

• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers

Those levels of control are boosted by milled micro-grooves in the face, whilst a new Weight Balanced Design gives enhanced feel and improved scoring performance.

Interestingly, tungsten has been introduced for the first-ever time in a Callaway to centre the CG for exceptional control and feel, whilst variable length hosels have also been engineered to control trajectory and enhance forgiveness for every shot type.

Callaway Jaws Wedge 2

The expansive line of 17 loft and bounce combinations includes an all-new ‘Z Grind’ that Cleveland developed for the player who loves opening the face up or playing shots with a squaring face, giving versatility and spin around the greens.

There are also two stunning finishes to choose from Raw Face Chrome and Raw Black Plasma.

• Callaway introduces Rogue ST fairways and hybrids

• Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls get 2022 upgrade

“It was important we maintained a classic look with Jaws Raw, so we developed heads with a straighter leading edge and a smooth hosel connection,” explained Cleveland. “This is something our staff professionals fed back to us, and we wanted golfers everywhere to also be inspired by this new tour-level look.”

Stock shaft options include True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner 115g (steel) and Project X Catalyst 80g (graphite), paired to a Lamkin UTx Charcoal Grip.

A women’s stock shaft option is also available in UST Recoil (graphite) with a Lamkin Women’s Comfort Grip.

Find out more at callawaygolf.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Wedges

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LONG READ The Malta Meeting: Inside the fight for men’s golf
Tour pro trolls Patrick Reed over LIV video
LIV players not eligible for Ryder Cup captain’s picks
World No.1 commits to Women’s Scottish Open
Dozens of players lose clubs in luggage chaos

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow