Callaway unveils stunning Jaws Raw wedges

Say hello to the latest Jaws wedges from Callaway.

Crafted by legendary wedge designer, Roger Cleveland, the Jaws Raw Wedges feature the most aggressive, razor-sharp grooves in golf, now presented on a raw face for ‘one hop and stop’ spin into greens.



Available in four different grind variations – Z, S, X and W – the plating on the clubface of the wedges has been removed, which ensures better contact between ball and face at impact and, as a result, extra spin and control where you need it most.



Those levels of control are boosted by milled micro-grooves in the face, whilst a new Weight Balanced Design gives enhanced feel and improved scoring performance.



Interestingly, tungsten has been introduced for the first-ever time in a Callaway to centre the CG for exceptional control and feel, whilst variable length hosels have also been engineered to control trajectory and enhance forgiveness for every shot type.

The expansive line of 17 loft and bounce combinations includes an all-new ‘Z Grind’ that Cleveland developed for the player who loves opening the face up or playing shots with a squaring face, giving versatility and spin around the greens.

There are also two stunning finishes to choose from Raw Face Chrome and Raw Black Plasma.

“It was important we maintained a classic look with Jaws Raw, so we developed heads with a straighter leading edge and a smooth hosel connection,” explained Cleveland. “This is something our staff professionals fed back to us, and we wanted golfers everywhere to also be inspired by this new tour-level look.”

Stock shaft options include True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner 115g (steel) and Project X Catalyst 80g (graphite), paired to a Lamkin UTx Charcoal Grip.

A women’s stock shaft option is also available in UST Recoil (graphite) with a Lamkin Women’s Comfort Grip.

Find out more at callawaygolf.com