Golfstream unveils Express push trolley - and you'll love the price

Golfstream has launched the Express push trolley to compliment its popular Vision electric model.

Based on the Vision frame, the Express features the brilliant Golfstream one click open and close mechanism. This mechanism makes its one of the the easiest and quickest of push trolleys to get ready for the course or to pack down at the end of the round.



• SkyCaddie SX550 – FIRST LOOK!

Made of superstrong, lightweight aluminium and weighing in at a miniscule 3.9kg, the Express boasts a compact 3-wheel design with a wide wheelbase for added stability. With a fold down height of just 280mm with the wheels on and easy off wheels, the Express will fit esily into small car boots. There is also an accessory station and foot operated brake as standard to give you maximum control at all times.

All of that sounds fantastic, but one of the biggest appeals with the new Express is the price you pay. At just £179 RRP, it offers plenty of bang for you buck.

• Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?

If you are looking for an easy-to-use push trolley, that has a real feel of quality and won't break the bank, you need not look any further.



Derek Richford, Managing Director said “We know that there are incredibly large numbers of golfers out there that still like to use a push trolley. We already have a highly successful electric trolley with a simple one click open and close system, it was an easy step to develop it into our own push version – and the Express is the result."

• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series 2021 irons



"We are delighted with the result and I suspect there isn’t a simpler push cart to use anywhere.”

More info:golfstream.co.uk

Price: £179

