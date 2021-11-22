search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGolfstream unveils Express push trolley - and you'll love the price

Gear

Golfstream unveils Express push trolley - and you'll love the price

By David Cunninghame16 November, 2021
Golfstream Golfstream Express Push trolleys Trolleys Derek Richford New Gear
Golfstream Puhs Trolley 1

Golfstream has launched the Express push trolley to compliment its popular Vision electric model.

Based on the Vision frame, the Express features the brilliant Golfstream one click open and close mechanism. This mechanism makes its one of the the easiest and quickest of push trolleys to get ready for the course or to pack down at the end of the round.

• SkyCaddie SX550 – FIRST LOOK!

Made of superstrong, lightweight aluminium and weighing in at a miniscule 3.9kg, the Express boasts a compact 3-wheel design with a wide wheelbase for added stability. With a fold down height of just 280mm with the wheels on and easy off wheels, the Express will fit esily into small car boots. There is also an accessory station and foot operated brake as standard to give you maximum control at all times.

Golfstream Puhs Trolley 2

All of that sounds fantastic, but one of the biggest appeals with the new Express is the price you pay. At just £179 RRP, it offers plenty of bang for you buck.

• Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?

If you are looking for an easy-to-use push trolley, that has a real feel of quality and won't break the bank, you need not look any further.

Derek Richford, Managing Director said “We know that there are incredibly large numbers of golfers out there that still like to use a push trolley. We already have a highly successful electric trolley with a simple one click open and close system, it was an easy step to develop it into our own push version – and the Express is the result."

• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series 2021 irons

"We are delighted with the result and I suspect there isn’t a simpler push cart to use anywhere.”

More info:golfstream.co.uk
Price: £179

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golfstream

Related Articles - Push trolleys

Related Articles - Trolleys

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour unveils MASSIVE increase in financial incentives for players
The Masters: How the 2022 field looks right now
Frustrated Rory McIlroy "rips shirt" at DP World Tour Championship
Tiger Woods back hitting balls following horror car crash
Rory Sabbatini hit with DQ after for bizarre rules violation

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow