PXG has released its new 0317 ST blades - and they look incredible.

Packed full of the latest cutting-edge technology, these irons have been designed to last and deliver incredible feel and control.

Each iron in the set is triple forged from 8620 soft carbon steel to create a tight, strong grain structure that prolongs the lifespan of the grooves and enhances the overall feel.

The irons are then CNC milled to ensure every surface, curve and angle is produced to exact specifications.



The blades undergo a precise robotic polishing process to refine the sole and other geometries for a flawless finish and unmatched consistency club to club.

In addition to high-grade materials and precision manufacturing, the PXG 0317 ST Blades are characterised by a unique, tour-inspired blended set design.



Harder-to-hit 3- and 4-irons feature a cavity back that makes it easier to get the ball airborne and increases forgiveness on mishits.

The remaining clubs in the set feature a solid-body design that delivers a penetrating trajectory with high spin, exceptional consistency and maximum control.

"Our team has done their homework on these blades, taking feedback from our professional staff and college players to inform all aspects of the design, from clubhead size, offset and sole design to a flighted trajectory," explained PXG CEO Bob Parsons.

PXG 0317 ST Blades also incorporate PXG's Precision Weighting Technology to fine-tune performance further. The large tungsten weight on the back of the clubhead is used to optimise the swing weight/head weight target on the centre-of-gravity location.



Optimisation can be experienced during an in-person golf club fitting and is dialled-in as part of the custom build process.

Named after the 0317 U.S. Marine Corps Scout Sniper, these blades support long-range accuracy to any target.



“The new PXG 0317 ST Blades are the best feeling irons I’ve ever played," said PGA Tour pro Henrik Norlander. "They’ve got just the right amount of offset and bounce, no grinding required. I really like the finish, too."



The new milled PXG 0317 ST Blades are available in a Chrome or Xtreme Dark finish.



To buy online or schedule a fitting, click here.