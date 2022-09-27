search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearPXG unveils new 0317 ST blades

Gear

PXG unveils new 0317 ST blades

By James Tait27 September, 2022
PXG PXG 0317 ST Blades Irons New Gear Equipment
Pxg 0317 St 7Iron V4 Angle1 Xtreme Dark

PXG has released its new 0317 ST blades - and they look incredible. 

Packed full of the latest cutting-edge technology, these irons have been designed to last and deliver incredible feel and control.  

Each iron in the set is triple forged from 8620 soft carbon steel to create a tight, strong grain structure that prolongs the lifespan of the grooves and enhances the overall feel. 

• PXG reveal new patent pending M16 putter shaft

The irons are then CNC milled to ensure every surface, curve and angle is produced to exact specifications.

The blades undergo a precise robotic polishing process to refine the sole and other geometries for a flawless finish and unmatched consistency club to club. 

0317 St Blades Sharpshooter 7 Iron

In addition to high-grade materials and precision manufacturing, the PXG 0317 ST Blades are characterised by a unique, tour-inspired blended set design.

Harder-to-hit 3- and 4-irons feature a cavity back that makes it easier to get the ball airborne and increases forgiveness on mishits.

The remaining clubs in the set feature a solid-body design that delivers a penetrating trajectory with high spin, exceptional consistency and maximum control. 

• WITB: Guido Migliozzi ends three year drought

"Our team has done their homework on these blades, taking feedback from our professional staff and college players to inform all aspects of the design, from clubhead size, offset and sole design to a flighted trajectory," explained PXG CEO Bob Parsons.

0317 St Blade 4 Iron Beauty Shot

PXG 0317 ST Blades also incorporate PXG's Precision Weighting Technology to fine-tune performance further. The large tungsten weight on the back of the clubhead is used to optimise the swing weight/head weight target on the centre-of-gravity location.

Optimisation can be experienced during an in-person golf club fitting and is dialled-in as part of the custom build process.  

• Tiger Woods' putter sells for mind-blowing amount

Named after the 0317 U.S. Marine Corps Scout Sniper, these blades support long-range accuracy to any target. 

“The new PXG 0317 ST Blades are the best feeling irons I’ve ever played," said PGA Tour pro Henrik Norlander. "They’ve got just the right amount of offset and bounce, no grinding required. I really like the finish, too."

The new milled PXG 0317 ST Blades are available in a Chrome or Xtreme Dark finish.

To buy online or schedule a fitting, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PXG

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans
Shane Lowry delivers brutal Bryson DeChambeau takedown
Pro disqualified after one hole at DP World Tour Q-school
PGA Tour countersues “free riding” LIV Golf
Tour pro hits out after Dunhill Links snub

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow