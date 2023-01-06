REVIEW: Callaway Paradym irons

The Callaway Paradym iron has an all-new hollow body construction with an AI forged face that is their most powerful face ever.



Distance, forgiveness and premium feel in a distance iron - what’s not to love?

After taking these irons for a spin, I have to say I'm really impressed. The sound and feel is superb and I never thought I'd say this but they make mishits seem fun.



The incredible feel is down to the Cup Face and Speed Frame technology. It is just so pleasing on the ear. The speed the ball come of the face is like a bullet and even on mishits it doesn't feel like you've mishit it. They really do feel incredible and the dispersion is very tight.

The distance you get is impressive and they are really easy to hit. The launch and spin is very consistent and the speed off the AI forged face is so solid. The thinner face, combined with speed frame stabilises the face to promote ball speed.



The iron also features tungsten through the set in the toe to enhance launch and speed on mishits which I can definitely see the benefits off making the longer irons easier to hit.

These irons are fantastic. The acoustics and feel off the forged face is superb. The distance and speed is amazing from the speed frame and AI face design and to top it off we have forgiveness, which they are packed with. These tick all the boxes and are perfect is your looking for an iron that does it all.

--



Available: February 24

RRP: £1,199 (steel); £1,299 (graphite)