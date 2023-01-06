REVIEW: PowerBug GT Tour Series electric trolley

Pleasant, simple and easy to use – that's what you can expect from the PowerBug GT Tour Serieselectric trolley.

From putting it into the boot of the car to taking it out, it is compact, light and hassle free.

The process of assembling the trolley is super quick and easy and you’ll be on your way to the first tee in no time at all.

The lithium battery that comes with the trolley weighs only 1kg. Which is extremely convenient when travelling around, as it’s easy to store and doesn’t get in the way.



• Kevin Kisner signs deal with Wilson



This battery, according to PowerBug, is “the smallest on the market” and will last up to 27 holes and beyond. The battery life can be seen on the display screen along with the speed.

The speed dial, which is located just above the display screen, is super easy to use and has nine speeds to choose from. All you need to do is turn the dial to your desired speed, push down and off you go. To stop, just press down again. It’s that simple.



• FIRST LOOK: 2023 Srixon ZX Mk II drivers



The handling of the trolley on course is great. It’s a joy to use the and very straightforward.

You also have the choice of the variable run and park feature where you can set the PowerBug trolley to automatically run and stop for up to 50 yards.

This trolley might not have all the same bells and whistles you'll find in some other models on the market, but what I like is how easy and user-friendly it is. From packing it into the car, to setting it up and playing your round of golf, you will not have an issue.



• FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade P700 Series irons



I played 18 holes with the trolley at The Duke’s Course in St Andrews and if you have played there, you will know how undulating it is. However, with the PowerBug, it was so easy.



I found it such a joy to use the whole way round and had plenty left in the battery by the end. If I wanted to go back out for another nine holes, it wouldn’t have been a problem.

If you are in the market for an easy, hassle-free electric trolley that gets you from point A to point B, then the PowerBug GT Tour is a superb option to consider.



--



RRP £499.99



powerbug.co.uk

