search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearREVIEW: PowerBug GT Tour Series electric trolley

Gear

REVIEW: PowerBug GT Tour Series electric trolley

By bunkered.co.uk04 January, 2023
PowerBug GT Tour Series Powerbug Electric Trolleys Reviews Equipment
Power Bug Gt Tour Series Review

Pleasant, simple and easy to use – that's what you can expect from the PowerBug GT Tour Serieselectric trolley. 

From putting it into the boot of the car to taking it out, it is compact, light and hassle free.  

The process of assembling the trolley is super quick and easy and you’ll be on your way to the first tee in no time at all. 

The lithium battery that comes with the trolley weighs only 1kg. Which is extremely convenient when travelling around, as it’s easy to store and doesn’t get in the way. 

• Kevin Kisner signs deal with Wilson

This battery, according to PowerBug, is “the smallest on the market” and will last up to 27 holes and beyond. The battery life can be seen on the display screen along with the speed. 

Power Bug Gt Tour Review Handle

The speed dial, which is located just above the display screen, is super easy to use and has nine speeds to choose from. All you need to do is turn the dial to your desired speed, push down and off you go. To stop, just press down again. It’s that simple.

• FIRST LOOK: 2023 Srixon ZX Mk II drivers

The handling of the trolley on course is great. It’s a joy to use the and very straightforward. 

You also have the choice of the variable run and park feature where you can set the PowerBug trolley to automatically run and stop for up to 50 yards.  

Power Bug Gt Tour Review Car Boot

This trolley might not have all the same bells and whistles you'll find in some other models on the market, but what I like is how easy and user-friendly it is. From packing it into the car, to setting it up and playing your round of golf, you will not have an issue.

• FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade P700 Series irons

I played 18 holes with the trolley at The Duke’s Course in St Andrews and if you have played there, you will know how undulating it is. However, with the PowerBug, it was so easy.

I found it such a joy to use the whole way round and had plenty left in the battery by the end. If I wanted to go back out for another nine holes, it wouldn’t have been a problem. 

If you are in the market for an easy, hassle-free electric trolley that gets you from point A to point B, then the PowerBug GT Tour is a superb option to consider.

--

RRP £499.99

powerbug.co.uk

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Powerbug

Related Articles - Electric Trolleys

Related Articles - Reviews

Related Articles - Equipment

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour gives "a few" players Saudi green light
Report: LIV could give away UK TV rights for FREE
7 golfers to look out for in 2023
Tiger Woods accused of 'evading service of process' in antitrust case
The Masters: Two more players added to Augusta field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
The correct ball position
Watch
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow