Rickie Fowler models striking new PUMA Golf gear

PUMA Golf, Duvin Design and Rickie Fowler have teamed up to launch a brand-new range, titled "PUMA goes on vacation."



And it's certainly eye-catching.



Fowler is renowned as one of the brightest dressers in professional golf and, when he adds this collection to his wardrobe, that reputation is certainly going to stick.

The five-time PGA Tour winner famously sports orange and white on tournament Sundays, and now he's had a hand in an even more striking range.



PUMA Golf gas teamed up with Duvin Design to create the new looks, which include a bucket hat, polo-shirt, shorts and socks.



The material is designed with golf in warm weather in mind, and if you fancy taking it to the beach when you head off the 18th, you’ll not look out of place there either.

Fowler goes back a long way with Duvin Design founder Shaun O’Meara, the son of World Golf Hall of Fame member Mark O’Meara. The pair used to play together as juniors back in Fowler’s home state of California.



With Fowler repping PUMA for over a decade, the pair said it made sense for the collaboration to take place.



Chris MacNeill is the Team Head for Apparel and Accessories at PUMA Golf, and this is what he had to say on the collaboration.

"We're really excited that Rickie helped bring these two coastal brands together. Duvin is known for their bold, retro print style, and PUMA Golf has a long history of our own boldness and taking fashion risks in the golf space. It was a fun project to design, combining our authenticity in golf with their flair and the Florida beach lifestyle.”

Whether you're taking this outfit to the first tee or the beach, you'll certainly fit right in.