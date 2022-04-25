search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearRickie Fowler models striking new PUMA Golf gear

Gear

Rickie Fowler models striking new PUMA Golf gear

By Lewis Fraser21 April, 2022
Puma Golf Gear Rickie Fowler Apparel New Gear
Rickie Fowler Floral Range

PUMA Golf, Duvin Design and Rickie Fowler have teamed up to launch a brand-new range, titled "PUMA goes on vacation."

And it's certainly eye-catching.

Fowler is renowned as one of the brightest dressers in professional golf and, when he adds this collection to his wardrobe, that reputation is certainly going to stick.

The five-time PGA Tour winner famously sports orange and white on tournament Sundays, and now he's had a hand in an even more striking range. 

Fowler Puma Chipping

PUMA Golf gas teamed up with Duvin Design to create the new looks, which include a bucket hat, polo-shirt, shorts and socks.

The material is designed with golf in warm weather in mind, and if you fancy taking it to the beach when you head off the 18th, you’ll not look out of place there either.

Fowler goes back a long way with  Duvin Design founder Shaun O’Meara, the son of World Golf Hall of Fame member Mark O’Meara. The pair used to play together as juniors back in Fowler’s home state of California.

With Fowler repping PUMA for over a decade, the pair said it made sense for the collaboration to take place. 

• FootJoy's latest limited-edition release

Chris MacNeill is the Team Head for Apparel and Accessories at PUMA Golf, and this is what he had to say on the collaboration.

"We're really excited that Rickie helped bring these two coastal brands together. Duvin is known for their bold, retro print style, and PUMA Golf has a long history of our own boldness and taking fashion risks in the golf space. It was a fun project to design, combining our authenticity in golf with their flair and the Florida beach lifestyle.” 

Whether you're taking this outfit to the first tee or the beach, you'll certainly fit right in.

Rickie Fowler Puma Close Up

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Puma Golf

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour legend reveals what annoys him on the course
“They’re baiting players”: Twitter reacts to $50m LIV finale
Huge Open Championship record set to be smashed
Phil Mickelson on verge of comeback
Trump course to stage $50million LIV Golf finale

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow