WITB: Robert MacIntyre rings changes in Italy win

Robert MacIntyre claimed his second DP World Tour win at the DS Automobiles Italian Open – and it was changes at the top end of his bag which helped him do it.

MacIntyre tweaked his driver setup ahead of his trip to Marco Simone, while he also kept faith in the hybrid he recently swapped in for his 5-wood.

The Scot used both on the decisive playoff hole, ripping his Stealth Plus driver – lowered to nine degrees – down the middle, before finding the green with his new hybrid.

• Seve Ballesteros discussed rebel tour with Greg Norman



MacIntyre and his team spent some time on the range dialling in his driver on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the numbers suggesting the loft of nine degrees was the best set up for the Italian Open.

The Stealth Rescue, which was added to the bag at the BMW PGA Championship, was designed to have “something that felt like an iron, but with the launch and spin of a soft wood shot.

• Matt Fitzpatrick gives Ryder Cup verdict

• McIlroy: LIV stars "give me motivation"

We achieved this by building a heavier graphite shaft, increasing the swing weight to match his irons which resulted in a consistent feel through his bag," according to TaylorMade tour representative Sam Day.

With the fine-tuning of his clubs and a final round of 64 it was clear that MacIntyre has found his confidence again.

His win saw him jump up 58 places in the DP World Tour rankings, and he now finds himself in the running for the Ryder Cup team.



"It's my main goal - it's my only goal for the next year,” he said of his chances.

Check out what’s in MacIntyre’s bag below...

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus 9.0 Carbonwood driver

3 Wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus 15.0 fairway

Rescue: TaylorMade Stealth 19.0 rescue

Irons: TaylorMade P·7MC 4-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 2 52, 60 and Titleist Vokey SM8 (56 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Versa 7

Ball: TaylorMade TP5X

For more WITB, click HERE.

