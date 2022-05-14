WITB: Titleist gear fires Max Homa to Wells Fargo win

A full bag of Titleist equipment helped Max Homa to victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa’s final-round 68 saw him triumph by two over the rest of the field as he took home his fourth PGA Tour title.

As a Titleist athlete, the 31-year-old had a bag full of the brand’s gear at TPC Potomac, and it clearly did the trick as he won his second Wells Fargo, following on from his 2019 win.

Starting at the top end of the bag, Homa games the TSi3 driver. With ten degrees of loft and a Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft, it helped him gain 5.8 shots on the field over the course of the week.

In the fairway woods, he’s playing the TSi2 model. Homa has two in the bag – a 3-wood with 15 degrees of loft and a 5-wood at 21 degrees.

Moving into the irons, there’s a mixture in the four-time tour winner’s bag. A T100S 4-iron, T100 5-iron and 620MB 6-9-irons make up Homa’s set.

Like most Titleist staffers, he is currently using Vokey wedges. In the bag is the SM9 model in four lofts – 46, 50, 56 and 60 degrees.

The flatstick of choice for Homa is a Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5.5 Prototype, while he uses the ProV1 ball.

Max Homa: What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10*, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X)

Fairway woods: Titleist TSi2 (15*, Aldila Rogue Silver 130 MSI 80 TX and 21*, Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX)

Irons: Titleist T100S (4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 620MB (6-9) (KBS $ Taper 130 X)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46*, KBS $ Taper 130 X, 50*, 56*, 60*, KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5.5 Prototype

Ball: Titleist ProV1