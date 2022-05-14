search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB: Titleist gear fires Max Homa to Wells Fargo win

Gear

WITB: Titleist gear fires Max Homa to Wells Fargo win

By Jamie Hall09 May, 2022
WITB Max Homa Titleist Gear PGA Tour
Max Homa Witb

A full bag of Titleist equipment helped Max Homa to victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa’s final-round 68 saw him triumph by two over the rest of the field as he took home his fourth PGA Tour title.

As a Titleist athlete, the 31-year-old had a bag full of the brand’s gear at TPC Potomac, and it clearly did the trick as he won his second Wells Fargo, following on from his 2019 win.

Starting at the top end of the bag, Homa games the TSi3 driver. With ten degrees of loft and a Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft, it helped him gain 5.8 shots on the field over the course of the week.

• 2022 US PGA field in full

• Report: Former No.1 to make LIV switch

In the fairway woods, he’s playing the TSi2 model. Homa has two in the bag – a 3-wood with 15 degrees of loft and a 5-wood at 21 degrees.

Moving into the irons, there’s a mixture in the four-time tour winner’s bag. A T100S 4-iron, T100 5-iron and 620MB 6-9-irons make up Homa’s set.

Like most Titleist staffers, he is currently using Vokey wedges. In the bag is the SM9 model in four lofts – 46, 50, 56 and 60 degrees.

The flatstick of choice for Homa is a Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5.5 Prototype, while he uses the ProV1 ball.

Max Homa: What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10*, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X)

Fairway woods: Titleist TSi2 (15*, Aldila Rogue Silver 130 MSI 80 TX and 21*, Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX)

Irons: Titleist T100S (4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 620MB (6-9) (KBS $ Taper 130 X)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46*, KBS $ Taper 130 X, 50*, 56*, 60*, KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5.5 Prototype

Ball: Titleist ProV1

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Max Homa

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"GFY Shark" - Fellow major champ rips into Greg Norman
The story of the Southern Hills murder
Phil Mickelson OUT of US PGA title defence
PGA Championship 2022: Where and when to watch on TV
Amnesty International: Norman “wrong and seriously misguided”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow