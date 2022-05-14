Report: Former world No.1 set to make LIV Series switch

Martin Kaymer is the latest big name set to commit to playing on Greg Norman’s the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the two-time major champion is expected to be amongst those to apply for a release to join the Saudi-funded venture, which gets under way at the Centurion Club in England next month.

Kaymer is expected to join fellow former world No.1 Lee Westwood and their Ryder Cup teammates Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia in formally requesting permission to play on the new start-up circuit.

Monday is the deadline for players to submit those requests. Rumours persist that the two tours most at threat from the megabucks LIV Series – the PGA Tour and DP World Tour – could impose lifetime bans upon any player that decides to defect.

It is, as yet, unconfirmed but those bans could extend to the Ryder Cup, which would effectively rule out some of the biggest names in the history of the match from ever captaining either the European or American side.

Kaymer has played only three times this year after taking some time out to enjoy being a new dad. His partner, Irene Scholz, gave birth to their first child in January.

As a result of his self-imposed absence, the German has slid to 191st on the world rankings. He topped those standings for eight weeks at the start of 2011, just months after he won his first major – the US PGA Championship – at Whistling Straits.

He added a second major title in 2014, when he won the US Open at Pinehurst.

That, however, is the 37-year-old’s most recent official victory on either the PGA or DP World Tour. The 2014 PGA Grand Slam of Golf is his title of any sort worldwide.