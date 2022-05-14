search
Happy Gilmore is trying to qualify for the US Open – yes, really

Golf News

Happy Gilmore is trying to qualify for the US Open – yes, really

By Jamie Hall06 May, 2022
happy gilmore Golf movies Trending US Open The majors
Happy Gilmore 1

Happy Gilmore is trying to qualify for the US Open.

That’s right – a golfer whose actual name is Happy Gilmore played in a preliminary event in Indiana this week.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user Andrew Varner spotted the famous name among the field at Old Oakland Golf Club.

• Rickie Fowler pinpoints reason for struggles

• 7 of the best golf tantrums

Unfortunately it seems as though he won’t be at the Country Club in June given he finished in a tie for 50th, shooting an eight-over-par 80.

Gilmore started his round with a double-bogey six, dropping a further shot at the fourth before taking a painful ten at the seventh. It’s not yet known whether any foul play from Shooter McGavin was to blame, or whether Happy had Will Zalatoris on the bag.

• Sergio Garcia roasted after tantrum

• Exclusive: New course planned to attract majors

Although another bogey followed at the tenth, he had birdies at 15 and 18 as he fared better on the back nine.

See his full scorecard here.

