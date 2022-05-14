search
PGA Tour pro blasts fan for EATING too loudly

Golf News

PGA Tour pro blasts fan for EATING too loudly

By bunkered.co.uk08 May, 2022
James Hahn PGA Tour Tour News Tantrums Wells Fargo Championship TPC Potomac


Golfers are good at making excuses. 

From phantom gusts of wind catching their shots to inconsistent greens, we, as a group of people, have come up with all sorts of weird and wonderful ways of explaining our poor shots down the years.

This latest one, however, really takes the biscuit.

James Hahn, come on down.

The two-time PGA Tour winner was going along nicely in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship when he claimed to have been put off by a spectator eating their CRISPS too loudly.

Yes, really.

• Happy Gilmore tries to qualify for US Open

• Rickie Fowler pinpoints reason for struggles

The 40-year-old, a winner of this tournament in 2016, had a 20-foot putt for birdie on TPC Potomac's 14th and, when it came up short, he turned his frustration on an unsuspecting soul in the galleries.

"I can hear you eating those chips, man," groused an exasperated Hahn before muttering something else under his breath (that was, of course, talked over by Sir Nick Faldo in the commentary booth).

WATCH JAMES HAHN COMPLAIN ABOUT A FAN'S NOISY EATING

How, exactly, somebody eating crisps loudly results in a tour pro leaving a putt short is beyond us, but there you go.

• 7 of the best golf tantrums

The groaning is also quite out of character for Hahn, who has a reputation for being one the game's friendliest characters.

Fortunately, the incident didn't affect him too much. On a brutally tough day in North Carolina, he signed for a two-over 72 to lie four-under after 54 holes and just four back of leader Keegan Bradley. 

