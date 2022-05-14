US PGA Championship: The 2022 field in full

The second major of the season is almost upon us – and it’s already one of the most talked-about in decades.

This year’s PGA Championship takes place at Southern Hills from May 19-22, and a whole host of storylines are captivating the world of golf.

It’s set against a backdrop of uncertainty over how the future of the game will look, with defending champion Phil Mickelson taking a break from the game over comments he made about his involvement in the breakaway Saudi-backed LIV Series. He could make his return to the game at the tournament he won in stunning style last year.

Then there’s Tiger Woods, who made an unexpected comeback at the Masters and looks set to feature again in Oklahoma.

Rory McIlroy showed at Augusta that he is capable of mixing it – but can he get himself back in the major winners’ fold?

Or Jordan Spieth finally complete the career grand slam?

It’s certain to be a thrilling four-day ride with a hugely impressive field. Let’s take a closer look...

1. All past winners of the US PGA Championship (list excludes those not expected to play)

Rich Beem, Keegan Bradley, John Daly, Jason Day, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Davis Love III, Rory McIlroy, Shaun Micheel, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Vijay Singh, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Tiger Woods, Y.E. Yang

2. Recent winners of the Masters Tournament (2018-2022)

Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler

3. Recent winners of the US Open (2017-2021)

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland

4. Recent winners of the Open Championship (2016-2021)

Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson

5. Recent winners of The PLAYERS Championship (2019-2022)

Cameron Smith

6. Winner of the 2020 Olympic Golf Tournament

Xander Schauffele

7. Current Senior PGA Champion

Alex Cejka

8. The leading 15 players, and those tying for 15th place, in the 2021 US PGA Championship

Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Harry Higgs, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Kevin Streelman, Will Zalatoris

9. The leading 20 players in the 2022 PGA Professional Championship

Alex Beach, Brandon Bingaman, Michael Block, Matt Borchert, Tyler Collet, Paul Dickinson, Tim Feenstra, Austin Hurt, Colin Inglis, Nic Ishee, Jared Jones, Sean McCarty, Kyle Mendoza, Jesse Mueller, Dylan Newman, Zac Oakley, Casey Pyne, Ryan Vermeer, Shawn Warren, Wyatt Worthington II

10. Top 70 from special money list on the PGA Tour from the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson to the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

Daniel Berger, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Cameron Davis, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Talor Gooch, Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes, Im Sung-jae, Matt Jones, Kim Si-woo, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Anirban Lahiri, Lee Kyoung-hoon, Marc Leishman, Luke List, Maverick McNealy, Troy Merritt, Keith Mitchell, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Joaquín Niemann, Alex Norén, Séamus Power, Adam Scott, J. J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, Harold Varner III, Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise, Cameron Young

11. Playing members of the 2021 Ryder Cup teams, who are ranked within the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 9, 2022

Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Bernd Wiesberger

12. Winners of official tournaments on the PGA Tour from the 2021 PGA Championship until the start of the championship

Ryan Brehm, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Cameron Davis, Harris English, Lucas Glover, Talor Gooch, Lucas Herbert, Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Sung-jae Im, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Luke List, Joaquín Niemann, Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, JJ Spaun, Sepp Straka, Hudson Swafford, Erik van Rooyen

13. PGA of America invitees*

Adri Arnaus, Oliver Bekker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Bland, Dean Burmester, Laurie Canter, Stewart Cink, Ryan Fox, Justin Harding, Kazuki Higa, Nicolai Højgaard, Sam Horsfield, Rikuya Hoshino, Yuki Inamori, Zach Johnson, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Takumi Kanaya, Kim Bi-o, Chan Kim, Kim Joo-hyung, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Chris Kirk, Jinichiro Kozuma, Pablo Larrazábal, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz, Ryan Palmer, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Webb Simpson, Daniel van Tonder, Bubba Watson

14. If necessary, the field is completed by players in order of PGA Championship points earned

Lanto Griffin, Patton Kizzire, Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar, Matthew Wolff.

Alternates



Brendan Steele, Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Schenk, Russell Knox, Scott Stallings, Joel Dahmen, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder

* The PGA of America usually invites all players ranked inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking