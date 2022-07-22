Zebra putters make welcome return with new range

Zebra putters are back and better than ever.

One of golf’s most iconic putter brands, it is making a dramatic comeback to the game with a range of high-tech designs that are set to create a whole new generation of fans of their eye-catching looks and even more impressive performance.

First introduced in 1976, the Zebra putter was way ahead of its time, with its mallet-shaped head, adjustable weight system, and the unique black-and-white stripe alignment aid proving to be an instant hit with tour professionals and club golfers alike.

Ray Floyd used one of the very first Zebra putters to win The Masters in 1976. Eighteen years later, Zimbabwe’s Nick Price captured the Claret Jug at the 1994 Open Championship with a trusty Zebra in his bag at Turnberry.

Now, after several decades out of the limelight, Zebra is back, under the ownership of Golf Brands Inc, with the launch of a new range of putters.

Two years in the making, and with design input from some of the most experienced putter designers in the business, the latest models to carry the iconic Zebra name have been reinvented for the 21st century with high quality components and performance-enhancing design elements.

Integral to the relaunch has been Austie Rollinson, Odyssey’s long-serving putter guru, who consulted on the designs with the aim of creating the ideal balance between alignment, forgiveness, weighting, feel, and roll to help all golfers putt their best.

Here’s a brief rundown of each of the models you can choose from...

AIT #1

The model that most closely resembles the original Zebra design from the 1970s, the AIT 1 is an over-sized, face-balanced mallet that boosts MOI and forgiveness. A horseshoe-shaped soleplate lowers the centre of gravity, while two 15g weights in the toe and heel creates a highly stable head at impact. Weighing 355g, it is offered in RH/LH with 33-, 34- and 35-inch shaft lengths, with a ¾ offset. (RRP - £179.99)



AIT #2

Zebra’s take on the classic fang design sees the weight pushed to the clubhead’s two-pronged extremities to boost MOI for straight shooting and an instantly smooth roll. Weighing 355g, it is offered in RH/LH with 33-, 34- and 35-inch shaft lengths, with a ¾ offset. (RRP - £179.99)

AIT #3

Another high MOI model, this exciting new design is all about enhancing forgiveness, with the four weight ports on the sole placed forward and outward to deliver high MOI and a supremely balanced head. Weighing 355g, it is offered in RH/LH with 33-, 34- and 35-inch shaft lengths, with a ¾ offset. (RRP - £199.99)

AIT #4

Designed for players that prefer the look and feel of a blade, this new wide-body, heel-toe weighted design boasts all the forgiveness golfers demand of a mallet but placed in the more refined head shape of a blade. The weight savings from the insert design enables more mass to be located in the toe and heel areas to further enhance forgiveness. Weighing 350g, it is offered in RH/LH with 33-, 34- and 35-inch shaft lengths, with a full offset and 25° toe hang. (RRP - £159.99)

Shafts and grips

All four models are fitted with KBS Stable Stepped Shafts as standard. Stiffer than traditional putter shafts, they are designed to offer increased stability when used with heavier head weights.

A Winn VSN midsized pistol grip is offered as standard. Excel polymer material with a new hexagon pattern offers unmatched feel and performance, while providing that comfortable yet tacky feel that Winn is renowned for.

All Zebra putters come with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not completely satisfied with your purchase (conditions apply).