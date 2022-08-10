10 reasons to buy issue 195 of bunkered

The 150th Open might have come and gone but the packed editions of bunkered keep on coming.

Issue 195 hits newsstands and doormats from today and there is loads for you to sink your teeth into.

First-class instruction, the latest equipment reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting opinion and informed analysis... you’ll find it all in our latest edition.

Let’s take a closer look.

Tiger: Time to say goodbye?

Following his missed cut at St Andrews – and the tearful scenes that accompanied it – has the time come for Tiger Woods to retire from top-level golf? Michael McEwan assesses the 15-time major champion’s options.

The Golf Ball Hunter

We meet Nicky Dorfel, the man who retrieves lost balls from the lakes of Europe’s golf courses.

Meet Coach Walker

Anne Walker is possibly the best golf coach you’ve never heard of – until now! The two-time NCAA championship-winning coach of the Stanford women’s golf team (and former Scottish international) talks to us.

Re-inventing the range

Our gear editor James Tait reports on how Toptracer is reinventing the driving range experience. Bottom line: shelling balls has never been so much fun.

How Gareth Bale went from 11 to 2

Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order. And it shows. The football superstar slashed his handicap to the lowest of low-single digits in less than ten years. Pick up the mag to find out how he did it.

Breaking down barriers

Amir Malik, the founder of the Muslim Golf Association, reveals how he wants to smash stereotypes and help to make the sport more inclusive.

15 pages of new gear

New Callaway wedges, the PING ChipR, TaylorMade utilities, limited edition Mizuno irons, Vice apparel... we’ve got the rundown on them all. Plus, looking for a hybrid? We've shortlisted nine of the best.

Desert swingin’

There’s way more to Nevada than the bright lights of Las Vegas. It’s also a bit of an up-and-coming golf destination. We sent Peter Ellegard to find out more.

Inside Homa’s North Berwick jaunt

Everybody knows by know that Max Homa played North Berwick after the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open – but how did it come about and how did it go? Assistant pro Scott Gillies explains.

The big legacy lie

As the Commonwealth Games takes place in Birmingham, Michael McEwan reflects on the broken promises of Glasgow 2014 and the knock-on effects on golf both in the city and beyond.

Where can I buy it?

Issue 195 of bunkered is on-sale now and is available from all good newsagents and retailers. Alternatively, you can subscribe here. International subscriptions also available.