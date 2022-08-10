Angel Cabrera is heading back to court.

Prosecutors in Argentina have confirmed that a second “gender violence” case against the two-time major champion will be heard this December.

Cabrera, 52, is currently serving a two-year sentence in his homeland after being convicted of threatening, assaulting and harassing former partner Cecilia Torres Mana in July 2021.

Now, he is to stand trial again, this time for further alleged offences against Torres Mana as well as another of his former partners, Micaela Teresa Escudero.

It is claimed that Escudero suffered "coercion", "coercion and threat" and "minor injuries" at the hands of the 2009 Masters champion, with the allegations brought by Torres Mana including multiple instances of violating a restraining order.



The trial begins on Thursday, December 1, and is expected to last five days.

Cabrera’s conviction in July 2021 brought to an end a dramatic sequence of events that saw the one-time world No.9 placed on Interpol’s ‘Red’ list, arrested in Brazil and then extradited back to Argentina.

He is currently incarcerated at the notorious Carcel de Bouwer, a prison located just to the south of Cordoba.

Built at the turn of the century, it is nicknamed ‘El Penal del Infierno’ – the ‘Prison of Hell’ – and is home to some of the most dangerous criminals in Argentina.

Late last year, another high-profile Argentine sportsman, former Boca Juniors footballer Bebelo Reynoso, was detained there for ten days on charges of beating and threatening a minor with a firearm.

At the start of this year, Cabrera’s legal team appealed for his early release but that was rejected by the authorities.

Following Cabrera’s conviction last year, Torres Mana elaborated on the abuse she suffered during their two-year relationship.

In a post for the Orato website, she wrote: “During our relationship, [Cabrera] physically, psychologically, and sexually abused me. What started as a normal relationship quickly turned into physical and psychological submission.”

She added: “I feel peace and relief [following Cabrera’s conviction] but I am still afraid. I cannot be completely free or calm, knowing what kind of person he is and the threats he made.

“I believe my family and I are still at risk."

