Big name duo OUT of US PGA Championship

They might not win the award for 'Most High-Profile Withdrawal From The 2022 US PGA' - Phil Mickelson has got that one all sewn up - but Paul Casey and Sungjae Im are the latest to pull out of the second men's major of the year.

Casey, 44, has been forced to sit out of the championship because of an ongoing back injury that caused him to miss The Masters last month. Indeed, the world No.24 hasn't pegged it up competitively since The PLAYERS Championship in March where he finished third.

The Englishman would have been making his 20th appearance in the event and would have been entitled to fancy his chances. He finished tied for second and tied for fourth in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

• Fellow pros rally behind absent Mickelson

• The eye-watering price of beer at the PGA

Im, meantime, has tested positive for COVID-19 and, per tournament guidelines, can play no part in proceedings. The South Korean hasn't played in as many majors as Casey - 11 versus the Ryder Cup hero's 70 - but finished T8 in The Masters.

Their withdrawals have opened up spots in the field for Scotland's Russell Knox and American Scott Stallings.

For Knox, this will be a seventh US PGA appearance and a first major start of any kind since the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The three-time PGA Tour winner is still looking for his first major top-10, a tie for 12th in the 2018 US Open the best he has managed in 17 starts to date.

• Major champ rips into Greg Norman

• The story of the Southern Hills murder



The US PGA Championship takes place at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma from Thursday to Sunday,

The tournament organisers, the PGA of America, announced on Friday that defending champion Phil Mickelson had elected to sit out the championship as he continues his self-imposed exile from the game.