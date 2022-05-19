"GFY Shark" - Fellow major champ rips into Greg Norman

One of Greg Norman’s fellow Australian major winners appears to have rounded on him in an extraordinary social media outburst.

Wayne Grady, winner of the US PGA Championship in 1990, has blasted former world No.1 Norman on Facebook, calling his attempts to launch a rival circuit to the PGA Tour an “absolute disgrace”.

Norman’s new LIV Golf Invitational Series is scheduled to stage its first event in England next month. However, it has been beset by controversy, not least because of its links to Saudi Arabia and the pariah state’s Public Investment Fund.

During a publicity tour for the tour earlier this week, Norman appeared to dismiss the country’s much-maligned human rights record when he said “we all make mistakes”.

Those comments prompted Amnesty International to describe the Aussie as “wrong and seriously misguided”.

His compatriot Grady, however, went much further.

In a post that has been widely shared on social media, the 64-year-old wrote: “From someone who has known Greg for 50 years, Greg is only about Greg. He has been trying to take down the tour for 30 years.



“The admiration I had for him for what he has achieved and what he did for Australian golf is gone.



“For him to try and trivialise what the greats before him did to grow and create what the PGA Tour is today is an absolute disgrace.

“You should hang your head in shame, Shark.”

Grady used the example of a memorial service for the late Aussie golf great Jack Newton – who passed away only a few weeks ago – to drive home his point.

“I went to Jack Newton’s memorial service yesterday and was surrounded by true professional golfer who believe in loyalty and history.

“GFY Shark.”

GFY, in case you hadn’t already guessed, is shorthand for “go f**k yourself”…