PGA Championship 2022: Where and when to watch on TV

Sky Sports have revealed details of how you can watch all the action from the 2022 PGA Championship.

Once again the broadcaster will be carrying extensive coverage of all four days of the second major of the year.

There will also be daily highlights, as well as official films from past championships.

As usual studio coverage will be led by Nick Dougherty, with analysis from the likes of Rich Beem and Paul McGinley.

Full Sky Sports PGA Championship schedule

Thursday May 19

1pm: First round live (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday May 20

1pm: Second round live (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday May 21

2pm: Third round live (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm)

Sunday May 22

2pm: Final round live (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm)