Congressmen slam Greg Norman’s LIV Golf pitch

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman appeared in front of Congress to highlight some of the issues facing the breakaway tour – but didn’t get the reaction he was hoping for.

The two-time major winner, now the commissioner of the Saudi-backed rebel circuit, met lawmakers to share a “vision of golf diplomacy”.

However, according to The Hill, he was challenged over a number of issues – including the source of the league’s vast funds.

It is bankrolled by the Saudi government’s public investment fund.

"Don’t come in here and act like you’re doing some great thing while you’re pimping a billion dollars of Saudi Arabian money and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the United States," Texas representative Chip Roy told reporters after the meeting.

Roy also described Norman’s pitch as “PR for Saudi Arabia”.

Meanwhile Tim Burchett, the representative for Texas, reportedly walked out of the meeting as he was unable to understand Norman’s accent.

After leaving, he described what was presented as “basically propaganda”.

"A bunch of rich guys are not going to play golf somewhere - it doesn’t bother me one bit,” Burchett said.

“The federal government needs to stay out of that and just let these country clubbers handle their own game.”

Despite getting a tough time from representatives, Norman took to social media to thank “the 100 bipartisan lawmakers”.

“I enjoyed meeting each and every one of you and sharing our vision of golf diplomacy,” he wrote on Instagram.

“On a national level as well as a global level this is true: golf is a force for good.”