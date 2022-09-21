Talor Gooch bites back at Shane Lowry after LIV Golf win

It’s fair to say there’s no love lost between the rival factions amid professional golf’s ongoing power struggle.

One man who has made his views crystal clear is Shane Lowry. The 2019 Open champion was vocal in his opposition to LIV Golf rebels being allowed to play at the BMW PGA Championship.

After winning that event, Lowry went further.

"I made no secret how I feel about the whole thing. I wanted to win for myself first and foremost, but for everyone that has stayed loyal to this tour I really feel this is one for the good guys,” he said.

Now Gooch – who appears to be fully embracing his new-found status as one of golf’s most controversial figures – has had his say on the matter.

Fresh from a fourth consecutive victory as part of Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces team, the 30-year-old took to Instagram, posting a video of the celebrations with the caption: “Another one for the good guys.”

The latest twist is unlikely to defuse tensions ahead of another meeting between the warring groups at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next week.

A total of 16 players who have taken part in at least one LIV event are in the field for the pro-am, which takes place across St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.