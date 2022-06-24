DP World Tour announces sanctions for LIV rebels

The DP World Tour has finally broken its silence on the chaos caused by the LIV Golf Series, announcing a series of sanctions against members who play on the start-up circuit.



Those who participated in the inaugural LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club a fortnight ago have each been fined £100,000 for taking part in the tournament without permission from the DP World Tour.

They have also been suspended from participating in the Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (July 7-10) and the Barracuda Championship (July 14-17).

These three events are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the latter having previously announced the indefinite suspension of all LIV rebels.



The DP World Tour has threatened further sanctions for players who participate in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without a required release.

DP World Tour chief executive: “Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members.

“Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years.

“Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today.”

Money raised from the fines, incidentally, will be shared equally in two ways: it will be added to prize funds of upcoming tournaments on the DP World Tour, to the benefit of members of the DP World Tour who have complied with the release rules, and will be distributed through the tour’s 'Golf for Good' programme to deserving charitable causes in the communities that the DP World Tour plays.