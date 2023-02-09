Fife Council “investigating” Swilcan Bridge work

The biggest story in golf over the weekend has taken a new twist.

As reported by The Courier, Fife Council chiefs are investigating whether the controversial addition to the iconic venue needs planning permission.

The stonework around the bridge drew widespread ridicule over the weekend from golf fans and players alike, and the local authority is now investigating whether the St Andrews Links Trust might need to apply for permission for the paving, after it has been laid.

Alastair Hamilton, planning service manager at Fife Council, told the Courier:

“We’re aware of the works which have been undertaken and are investigating the situation.

“We will confirm whether there’s a need for any retrospective planning or listed building consents in due course.”

Wow! That’s one way to ruin one of the most iconic bridges in golf. pic.twitter.com/LKEWw53X4s — James Tait (@jamestait89) February 5, 2023

St Andrews Links released a statement on Sunday, in which they addressed concerns that had been raised.

A spokesperson said: "The ongoing works are solely focussed on the turfed approach area to the bridge, which regularly falls into disrepair due to the significant foot traffic by tens of thousands of golfers and countless other visitors seeking to have their photograph taken at the landmark.

"In order to avoid having to close the bridge to foot traffic during certain periods of the year, a number of solutions have been attempted previously.

"These include installation of hybrid and synthetic turf and the regular replacement, reseed and support of natural turf but none have proven to be successfully in adequately protecting the area from the significant wear and tear."

In view of the latest twist in the story, bunkered.co.uk has again reached out to St Andrews Links Trust.

