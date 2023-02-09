search
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Fife Council "investigating" Swilcan Bridge work

Golf News

Fife Council “investigating” Swilcan Bridge work

By Lewis Fraser06 February, 2023
St Andrews Links Trust Old Course swilcan bridge St Andrews Fife Council
Swilcan Bridge Work

The biggest story in golf over the weekend has taken a new twist.

As reported by The Courier, Fife Council chiefs are investigating whether the controversial addition to the iconic venue needs planning permission.

The stonework around the bridge drew widespread ridicule over the weekend from golf fans and players alike, and the local authority is now investigating whether the St Andrews Links Trust might need to apply for permission for the paving, after it has been laid.

• Twitter reacts to bridge controversy

• St Andrews Links Trust explains bridge work

Alastair Hamilton, planning service manager at Fife Council, told the Courier: 

“We’re aware of the works which have been undertaken and are investigating the situation.

“We will confirm whether there’s a need for any retrospective planning or listed building consents in due course.”

St Andrews Links released a statement on Sunday, in which they addressed concerns that had been raised.

A spokesperson said: "The ongoing works are solely focussed on the turfed approach area to the bridge, which regularly falls into disrepair due to the significant foot traffic by tens of thousands of golfers and countless other visitors seeking to have their photograph taken at the landmark.

"In order to avoid having to close the bridge to foot traffic during certain periods of the year, a number of solutions have been attempted previously. 

"These include installation of hybrid and synthetic turf and the regular replacement, reseed and support of natural turf but none have proven to be successfully in adequately protecting the area from the significant wear and tear."

In view of the latest twist in the story, bunkered.co.uk has again reached out to St Andrews Links Trust.

Main pic: @SnaintonGolf

Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
