The R&A has revealed the name of its much-anticipated new golf complex, which is scheduled to open in Glasgow in summer 2023.



Golf It! will be a community-based golf and entertainment facility located on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch, following the redevelopment of the Lethamhill municipal golf course.



The vast new indoor and outdoor attraction is a new innovation and marks a significant financial investment by the R&A towards its purpose of making golf more accessible and inclusive.

The facility will feature a range of introductory golf formats, including a twist on pitch and putt, adventure golf and community putting greens, plus a double-decker floodlit driving range and a new-look nine-hole course for all the family to play.

These will sit alongside other attractions and activities such as padel tennis courts, nature trails, bike hire and street food-style dining and drinks area.

The state-of-the-art development is set to create more than 100 jobs and offer a range of apprenticeships that will boost employment opportunities for those living locally.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, remarked: “Golf It! is an ambitious project and fantastic opportunity for residents of Glasgow and visitors to the city to be introduced to the sport in a welcoming, inclusive and enjoyable environment.



"The range of features at Golf It! makes this a destination like no other. We want this to be a place where everyone from this great city and further afield can feel at home.



“Golf It! will enable people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to be a part of a community-driven facility that levels the playing field and provides new pathways into golf. It marks a significant commitment by the R&A to re-establish the sport’s roots in the heart of Scotland and take golf into communities that may never have seen it as a viable, family-friendly activity before.



"In that regard, we want Golf It! to be an exemplar format for working hand in hand with the communities it serves. We are excited about getting the facility ready for its opening next summer.”

Golf It! has already won the backing of a range of delivery and community partners, which includes Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life, Heritage Lottery Fund, Scottish Golf, Golf Foundation, Active Schools Network, GEO Foundation, Toro, Acushnet, Scottish Power and Adidas.

Community partner St Paul’s Youth Forum is a youth project in Provanmill that aims to provide opportunities for young people across the East End of Glasgow. Young people from the project and local schools have planted a community ochard within the golf course and will be running On Bikes, a youth-focused bike charity which delivers free bike access on site.



Neil Young, Youth Team Leader at St Paul’s Youth Forum, said: “This isn’t just a centre for golf, it will become the beating heart of this part of Glasgow, pumping investment into the community and creating opportunities for young people.

“With training opportunities and an exciting education pathway at St Paul’s Youth Forum, we’re confident that Golf It! is going to be a facility the whole community can access and feel very proud of.”

Golf It! features at a glance

• Short game area with three adventure golf courses, Park Golf pitch and putt, and a family putting green for people of all ages.

• A 55-bay floodlit double-decker Top Tracer driving range, including bespoke family bays and simulators.

• A golf equipment library with easy access to hire equipment for anyone who wants to try before they buy.

• Seven Lochs Visitor Centre with nature trails that link to Scotland’s largest urban nature park.

• Street Food by The Big Feed.

• Fit, Build, Play retail area by Scottsdale Golf.

• Three Padel tennis courts by Game4Padel.

• Early Years Nursery operated by Lullaby Lane

• A long-term education programme across Glasgow with the aim of providing in-curriculum golf experiences to 42,000 children across the city.

• A community orchard and gardens.

• Free bike access in partnership with St Paul’s Youth Forum.

• Golf It! booking and business solutions powered by Sweetspot.