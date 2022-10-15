search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIan Poulter hits out at “LIV basher” Eddie Pepperell

Golf News

Ian Poulter hits out at “LIV basher” Eddie Pepperell

By Michael McEwan15 October, 2022
Ian Poulter Eddie Pepperell Lee Westwood LIV Golf DP World Tour Tour News
Ian Poulter Eddie Pepperell

The civil war in men’s professional golf shows no signs of slowing down, with Ian Poulter taking Eddie Pepperell to task today over his LIV Golf criticism.

The latest sorry social media episode started after Poulter praised a piece by veteran golf writer Alistair Tait which, amongst things, drew attention to the lack of star power in this week’s Andalucia Masters field on the DP World Tour.

Only two of the world’s top-50 pegged it up at Valderrama this week, prompting Tait to (quite reasonably) speculate whether sponsors may soon follow players in jumping ship from the DP World Tour to LIV.

• Oscar nominee to play John Daly in new biopic

• Chamblee roasts Phil over latest LIV remarks

After Poulter replied to say the piece was “bang on”, Pepperell – a long-standing and vocal LIV critic – chimed in:

That prompted Poulter – who is currently in Jeddah competing in the seventh and final regular event of the inaugural LIV season – to hit back in savage fashion:

Pepperell replied:

To which Poulter replied:

Pepperell’s original question to Poulter also earned him a reply from another LIV ‘defector’, Lee Westwood. Poulter’s “Majesticks” teammate asked Pepperell why he wasn’t at Valderrama this week either.

This is the exchange that followed:

With a round to play in Jeddah, Poulter is tied for 21st with Westwood T-15.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf sees huge increase on pre-Covid participation
Report: LIV Golf planning documentary series
Scots-based pro reveals “whirlwind” behind move into college coaching
Golf Saudi chief backtracks on "LIV majors" claim
PGA Tour pro sounds off on DP World Tour, Horschel and more

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
See all videos right arrow