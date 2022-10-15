Ian Poulter hits out at “LIV basher” Eddie Pepperell

The civil war in men’s professional golf shows no signs of slowing down, with Ian Poulter taking Eddie Pepperell to task today over his LIV Golf criticism.



The latest sorry social media episode started after Poulter praised a piece by veteran golf writer Alistair Tait which, amongst things, drew attention to the lack of star power in this week’s Andalucia Masters field on the DP World Tour.

Only two of the world’s top-50 pegged it up at Valderrama this week, prompting Tait to (quite reasonably) speculate whether sponsors may soon follow players in jumping ship from the DP World Tour to LIV.

After Poulter replied to say the piece was “bang on”, Pepperell – a long-standing and vocal LIV critic – chimed in:



Why didn’t you play Valderrama this year Ian? — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) October 15, 2022

That prompted Poulter – who is currently in Jeddah competing in the seventh and final regular event of the inaugural LIV season – to hit back in savage fashion:



How many tweets do you have to clock up bashing players who play on LIV before @DPWorldTour give you another invite. You must be close. Are you after the ambassadorial program as well ??? — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 15, 2022

Pepperell replied:



I just wanted an answer. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) October 15, 2022

To which Poulter replied:

Oh Eddie,

I’m playing at the same venue the European Tour had an event for 3 years… i can’t play both at once.

Valderrama is one of the best courses in Europe. I’d love to play there again one day. That was a big win in 2004 I remember picking up €625k.

Now answer my Questions — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 15, 2022

Pepperell’s original question to Poulter also earned him a reply from another LIV ‘defector’, Lee Westwood. Poulter’s “Majesticks” teammate asked Pepperell why he wasn’t at Valderrama this week either.

This is the exchange that followed:

Really? Couldn’t secure an invite? I thought it was a perk of being on the players committee again? Thought you had a hotline to KP’s invite batphone!

Don’t start down the “support of the ET” road with me Ed. It’s a battle you can’t win. — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) October 15, 2022

With a round to play in Jeddah, Poulter is tied for 21st with Westwood T-15.