search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News'I'll be back': Bryson DeChambeau makes injury promise

Golf News

'I'll be back': Bryson DeChambeau makes injury promise

By Jamie Hall05 February, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau Saudi International PGA Tour Asian Tour Tour News
Bryson De Chambeau Injury

Bryson DeChambeau has insisted his quest for more distance is not the reason for his injury problems. 

The world No.9 was forced to withdraw from the Saudi International after one round, citing hand and hip injuries.

He had been seen grimacing and clutching his arm at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, while a wrist injury was also blamed for his withdrawal from the Sony Open. 

• DeChambeau out of Saudi International

• 'Every player' approached by Super League

Until now the American had refused to discuss the problem, leading to suggestions it is a long-term issue caused by his quest to swing faster and gain more yards off the tee. 

But now the 28-year-old has blamed his latest knocks on a fall earlier this week – and insisted he will return “stronger and better than ever”.

“Everyone needs to chill,” he said in a post on Instagram. 

Yes I hurt myself but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. 

• Bryson gets £100 million Super League offer

 Lee Westwood signs Super League NDA

“I know people probably won’t believe me but that’s the truth. I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks. 

“Thanks for your concerns and keep hitting bombs! I will be back.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Saudi International

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Asian Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Sustainable golf brand pledges funds for environment
Extension of historic St Andrews hotel approved
Former PGA Tour winner fired over radio comments
Brandel Chamblee on Phil: He's "a highly paid ventriloquist puppet"
Another ex-Ryder Cup star backs Luke Donald for captain

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
See all videos right arrow