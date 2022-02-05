'I'll be back': Bryson DeChambeau makes injury promise

Bryson DeChambeau has insisted his quest for more distance is not the reason for his injury problems.

The world No.9 was forced to withdraw from the Saudi International after one round, citing hand and hip injuries.



He had been seen grimacing and clutching his arm at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, while a wrist injury was also blamed for his withdrawal from the Sony Open.

Until now the American had refused to discuss the problem, leading to suggestions it is a long-term issue caused by his quest to swing faster and gain more yards off the tee.

But now the 28-year-old has blamed his latest knocks on a fall earlier this week – and insisted he will return “stronger and better than ever”.

“Everyone needs to chill,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“Yes I hurt myself but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately.

“I know people probably won’t believe me but that’s the truth. I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks.

“Thanks for your concerns and keep hitting bombs! I will be back.”