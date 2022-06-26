search
In Gee Chun claims third major victory

Golf News

In Gee Chun claims third major victory

By Michael McEwan26 June, 2022
In Gee Chun KPMG Women's PGA Championship Lexi Thompson LPGA women's golf Major Championships
In Gee Chun profited from a late collapse by Lexi Thompson to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship - the third major victory of her career.

Chun, 27, who led by a record-breaking five shots at the end of the first round, took a three-shot lead into the final round at Congressional.

However, that quickly evaporated in an error-strewn front nine that allowed Thompson to steal the advantage and open up a two-stroke lead of her own. 

That's when the fun began.

With the tournament seemingly in her hands, Thompson did what Thompson has sadly become famous for down the stretch of major championships. 

The 27-year-old missed from two feet on the 14th before handing back a birdie on 15 with a sloppy bogey on 16. She then three-putted for another bogey on 17 to trail by one going up the last. Her birdie putt on 18 came up short, allowing Chun to two-putt from the back of the green to win by a shot. 

It was the South Korean's fourth LPGA triumph and her first in almost four years.

"Golf is never easy," she said afterwards. "I can't believe I won. 

"If you never give up, then you can get something. Just trying to keep going to catch my goal. No matter what people said.

"When I got a slump, some people said, 'In Gee, you should retire because your game is not good right now'. But no matter what they said, I believed I could win again. I'm so proud now."

For Thompson, the wait for a second major title goes on. She declined to speak to the media afterwards. 

