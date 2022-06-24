search
HomeGolf News"It means everything": Billy Foster reacts to US Open win

Golf News

"It means everything”: Billy Foster reacts to US Open win

By Jamie Hall20 June, 2022
Matt Fitzpatrick Billy Foster US Open The Country Club USGA
Matt Fitzpatrick Billy Foster Us Open

For Billy Foster, Sunday was the day demons were laid to rest.

The legendary looper had, until this weekend, spent more than 35 years caddying on tour without tasting glory in the majors.

He carried Seve Ballesteros’ bag, but not for any of his major wins. Darren Clarke won the Open, but not until after he and Foster had parted ways. Lee Westwood’s major record needs no explanation.

Even having worked briefly for Tiger Woods, Foster’s CV was still major-free.

• Boris Johnson leads Fitzpatrick tributes

• 8 things Matt Fitzpatrick gets for US Open win

The 2003 Open with Thomas Bjorn was, until now, his best shot.

All that changed on Sunday when his current employer Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open.

Describing having not won a major as a “gorilla” on his back, Foster opened up on his emotional experience.

"It means a lot,” he told Sky Sports.

“Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Seve, they've had their chances over the years and Bjorn. I was caddying for him that day when he left it in the bunker at Sandwich and that really hurt.

• Matt Fitzpatrick makes history with major win

• Pepperel rips Poulter, Westwood and Garcia

“I thought about it for six months and it broke my heart. That has put a lot of bad memories to bed. It means everything.

"I knew that coming here he would have another chance and at St Andrews he would have another chance.

“I knew he was good enough to win a major and this week he has played unbelievable."

