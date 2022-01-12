Last few spots available for Scottish Golf Tourism Week

The organisers of Scottish Golf Tourism Week have announced they are closing in on filling the last few supplier exhibitors slots available for this year.

The fifth edition of the industry-leading event, taking place at Fairmont St Andrews resort from March 1-3, brings a combination of golf tour operators from around the world together with some of the most prominent golf businesses in Scotland.

Having been initially postponed in November, there has been unprecedented demand among tour operators to attend the new March dates.

The three-day programme, supported by VisitScotland, aims to reconnect the world’s travelling golfers with the home of golf.

The many partnerships and relationships brokered at SGTW will be key to revitalising golf tourism in Scotland in 2022.

Now, though, is the final chance for Scottish businesses to get in front of the world's leading golf tour operators who bring over 50,000 golfers into Scotland.

Already, a number of new tour operators have signed up to attend SGTW for the first time, all hand selected for the potential size of market place that they can command. The final slots to meet them are expected to go quickly.

Alan Boyd, Head of Events at PSP Media, said: “We’re excited and proud to be bringing SGTW back in the new year. It’s been a long, hard couple of years for everyone and Scottish golf tourism has not escaped the effects of the global pandemic.

“However, SGTW is a big platform to aid the rebuilding process. It has more than doubled in size since the inaugural event in 2016, now putting more than 100 Scottish golf businesses directly in front of over 100 international tour operators, creating 4,000 face-to-face meetings.

“These direct conversations at SGTW help to forge lasting relationships that will drive more international visitors to Scotland and reinforce the country’s status as the world’s premier golf destination.”

For more information, or to book one of the remaining suppliers exhibiting spaces at SGTW in March, click here.