Masters Par-3 wiped out by weather

The Masters Par-3 tournament and Wednesday practice session have been curtailed by bad weather.

Patrons were evacuated and the grounds were closed at Augusta National due to the threat of thunderstorms in the area.

The club released a statement confirming the grounds had been cleared.

“Due to inclement weather conditions and safety concerns, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play and, subsequently, evacuate the grounds at 3:42pm for Wednesday’s practice round,” it read.

The current forecast will not permit the reopening of the grounds and the gates are now closed for the remainder of the day. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2022

“The current forecast will not permit the reopening of the grounds. Gates are now closed for the remainder of the day.”

Before play was stopped, Jason Kokrak provided the highlight of the Par-3 event with an ace.

Mike Weir, Kevin Na and Mackenzie Hughes had all recorded scores of four-under when play was stopped, and will share the title.

