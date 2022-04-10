search
HomeGolf NewsMasters Par-3 wiped out by weather

Golf News

Masters Par-3 wiped out by weather

By Jamie Hall06 April, 2022
The Masters the Masters par-3 Augusta National Jason Kokrak Mackenzie Hughes Mike Weir Kevin Na
Masters Par 3

The Masters Par-3 tournament and Wednesday practice session have been curtailed by bad weather.

Patrons were evacuated and the grounds were closed at Augusta National due to the threat of thunderstorms in the area.

The club released a statement confirming the grounds had been cleared.

• Leading amateur signs deal with TaylorMade

“Due to inclement weather conditions and safety concerns, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play and, subsequently, evacuate the grounds at 3:42pm for Wednesday’s practice round,” it read.

“The current forecast will not permit the reopening of the grounds. Gates are now closed for the remainder of the day.”

• Masters 2022: First round tee times in full

Before play was stopped, Jason Kokrak provided the highlight of the Par-3 event with an ace.

Mike Weir, Kevin Na and Mackenzie Hughes had all recorded scores of four-under when play was stopped, and will share the title.

