Nick Faldo explains massive Masters “c***-up”

Golf legend Nick Faldo didn’t have the best Sunday at the Masters.

The six-time major champion was slated on social media for spoiling Rory McIlroy’s magic moment at the 18th before broadcasters had had a chance to show it.

In his regular role as an analyst for CBS, Faldo and Jim Nantz were watching footage from elsewhere on the course when McIlroy’s bunker shot dropped into the cup.

“I don’t want to spoil it,” Faldo said before it had been shown on a delay. “But something incredible has just happened.”

Earlier this week Faldo admitted he had made a “c***-up” and went on the Dan Patrick Show to explain himself.

Spoiler Gate 🙈



I got caught up in the moment and for a split second I saw Rory in a green jacket…



🎬 @dpshowpic.twitter.com/2Ep88JF6US — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) April 12, 2022

“That was a rookie mistake,” he said.

“Jim’s talking to me and asking a question and when you hear the patrons roar and the crowd go nuts, you can’t come back and say, ‘Let’s look at Rory live in the bunker on 18.

“I got caught up for that split second and I reacted. I got it all wrong.

“I’ve been up there for 18 years and that’s my first c***-up.”