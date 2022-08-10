search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase

Golf News

PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase

By Jamie Hall10 August, 2022
PGA Tour Tour News LIV Golf Prize money
Pga Tour

A document published by the PGA Tour has predicted huge prize money increases for the game’s top stars.

Tour officials circulated the file, seen by Golf Digest, to members estimating what they could earn based on a year-on-year growth projection.

Predicting an annual increase of 4%, and taking into account projected rises in the FedEx Cup, ComCast top ten and Player Impact Program, the tour claims players could earn vast sums over the next 20 years.

• Gary Player's son responds to "baseless" accusation

• Cam Smith responds to LIV switch reports

One of the methods the tour used to highlight its projections was using the examples of top stars if their careers had begun in the 2022/23 season.

Former US Open champion Jim Furyk has had a lengthy career at the top level, earning $71.5 million. But if he had begun life on tour next season, his earnings would have broken the $620 million barrier.

Rory McIlroy would be on $373 million, while Jordan Spieth would have made $240 million. LIV Golf rebels Charles Howell III and Pat Perez would have earned upwards of $150 million and $87 million respectively.

The document also claims the controversial Player Impact Program (PIP) could rise to $100 million by 2040.

• LIV trio lose PGA Tour suspension appeal

• Tour stars react to world ranking shock

"We wanted to give our players, particularly our young players who are starting out, a better idea of how much money they will be able to earn by playing on the PGA Tour - which does not include the player’s endorsements or other off-course earnings," one tour executive said.

"Our bonus payments have outpaced our prize money in growth in the past few years, and we have focused our efforts on boosting those."

Earlier this year the tour announced it would boost the purses of a number of events, including the PLAYERS, Memorial and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Prize money

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy hails verdict in “personal” LIV Golf battle
Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story
PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase
Gary Player’s son responds to "simply not true” auction claims
OWGR: The new Official World Golf Ranking system explained

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow