Golf News

Golf News

Premier Golf League keen to strike a deal with PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan03 November, 2021
Premier Golf League PGA Tour Andy Gardiner Saudi Golf League Tour News ESPN
Premier Golf League

As the so-called Saudi Golf League continues to gather momentum, another rival breakaway professional tour has revealed that it is keen to work on its proposals with - rather than against - the PGA Tour.

The Premier Golf League - a separate entity to the Greg Norman-led, Saudi-funded proposition - originally intended to launch under its own steam in January 2023.

In June, the £250million, Formula 1-style circuit shared plans to shake up the game with a schedule of 18 events, each offering a
staggering $20m prize fund. Of that, it was reported that $4m will go to the winner - a 48% increase on the biggest cheque the PGA Tour currently offers to the winner of its PLAYERS Championship.

• Venue confirmed for 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

• R&A submit new planning application for Lethamhill

However, its CEO, Andy Gardiner, has told ESPN that, whilst he intends to push ahead with the proposals, he would now prefer to pursue them in tandem with the PGA Tour. That may or may not have something to do with the fact that, according to ESPN, "several members" of his PGL team have jumped shipped to Norman's so-called Saudi venture.

"It's not destructive,'' Gardiner is reported as saying of the PGL. "It's just a division created under [the PGA Tour]. We call it co-sanctioning. And the PGA Tour has shown there is value in the alternative fields.''

So far, however, the PGA Tour doesn't appear to share Gardiner's enthusiasm. According to the PGL boss, they have yet to respond to him.

"It's difficult for them to engage with us because this is an innovation that applies to 250 voting members of PGA Tour Inc. and they also run five other tours,'' he added.

• PGA Tour takes action on green-reading books

• Turnberry "lined up" to stage Saudi tour event

"They have a responsibility to probably 1,500 other guys plus whatever they've undertaken with European Tour members [as part of a collaboration]. So I can see it being difficult.

"I do believe a lot of the apprehension could overcome if we are able to get around the table. I think a nudge from the membership would probably enable us to.''

