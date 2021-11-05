Report: Turnberry lined up to stage Saudi Golf League event

It is being reported that Trump Turnberry could feature on the schedule for the proposed Saudi Golf League.



According to No Laying Up, the four-time Open Championship host venue is being lined-up to stage an event on the new breakaway circuit.

Full details are expected to be released next week, with two-time major winner Greg Norman rumoured to be the league's commissioner.



The so-called Saudi Golf League has been in the pipeline for several months. Earlier in the year, Golfweek reported that the group bankrolling the proposals made big-money approaches to several players - including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose - with a view to securing their involvement.



Another rival circuit, the Premier Golf League, is also said to still be in the offing. In June, the BBC reported that the £250million, Formula 1-style circuit was pressing ahead with its plans to shake up the game with a schedule of 18 events, each offering a $20m prize fund. It is expected to launch in 2023.

In addition to Turnberry, other Trump-owned properties - in the US and Dubai - are reportedly being lined up for the Saudi Golf League, with Bedminster in New Jersey in the frame for an August 2022 event.



The course had been due to stage the PGA Championship in 2022 but was stripped of that in January this year, less than a week after pro-Trump rioters attacked the US Capitol following November’s presidential election.

Around the same time, the R&A announced that it would not be staging any of its championships at Turnberry for the "foreseeable future" in light of controversy stemming from Donald Trump's presidency, opening the door for other tournaments and circuits to host a tournament at the Ayrshire resort.



Turnberry has not staged an Open Championship since 2009.



bunkered.co.uk has contacted Trump Turnberry for comment.

