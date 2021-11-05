search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Turnberry lined up to stage Saudi Golf League event

Golf News

Report: Turnberry lined up to stage Saudi Golf League event

By Michael McEwan29 October, 2021
Trump Turnberry Saudi Golf League Tour News No Laying Up PGA Tour Premier Golf League
Turnberry Ailsa 9Th

It is being reported that Trump Turnberry could feature on the schedule for the proposed Saudi Golf League.

According to No Laying Up, the four-time Open Championship host venue is being lined-up to stage an event on the new breakaway circuit.

Full details are expected to be released next week, with two-time major winner Greg Norman rumoured to be the league's commissioner.

The so-called Saudi Golf League has been in the pipeline for several months. Earlier in the year, Golfweek reported that the group bankrolling the proposals made big-money approaches to several players - including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose - with a view to securing their involvement.

• Twitter account linked to Reed makes 'smear' claim

• Man's body recovered from golf course lake

Another rival circuit, the Premier Golf League, is also said to still be in the offing. In June, the BBC reported that the £250million, Formula 1-style circuit was pressing ahead with its plans to shake up the game with a schedule of 18 events, each offering a $20m prize fund. It is expected to launch in 2023. 

In addition to Turnberry, other Trump-owned properties - in the US and Dubai - are reportedly being lined up for the Saudi Golf League, with Bedminster in New Jersey in the frame for an August 2022 event.

The course had been due to stage the PGA Championship in 2022 but was stripped of that in January this year, less than a week after pro-Trump rioters attacked the US Capitol following November’s presidential election.

• Pro battling cancer to play on tour this week

• Rules of Amateur Status set for big changes

Around the same time, the R&A announced that it would not be staging any of its championships at Turnberry for the "foreseeable future" in light of controversy stemming from Donald Trump's presidency, opening the door for other tournaments and circuits to host a tournament at the Ayrshire resort.

Turnberry has not staged an Open Championship since 2009.

bunkered.co.uk has contacted Trump Turnberry for comment.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Trump Turnberry

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - No Laying Up

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Premier Golf League

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
play button
One of the most talented golfers I've ever played with
connor graham
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Report: Rory McIlroy splits with Pete Cowen
The irrefutable joy of playing golf alone
Ryo Ishikawa facing disciplinary action for breaking COVID quarantine
Four Scottish events included on 2022 DP World Tour schedule
European Tour to rebrand and become the DP World Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow