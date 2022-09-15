Queen Elizabeth II: Golf pays tribute to late monarch

The world of golf has united to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.



The longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch passed away at Balmoral Castle in Royal Deeside on Thursday afternoon.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement, saying: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."



The news brings an end to Her Majesty's 70-year reign. Her eldest son, Charles, will now ascend the throne.



Golfers, clubs and other organisations have taken to social media to pay tribute to The Queen.

Here's a snapshot of some of the posts...



We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Patron of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.



Read more: https://t.co/Hei5cZR6TUpic.twitter.com/taucay631P — The R&A (@RandA) September 8, 2022

The Professional Golfers’ Association is saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a long-standing Patron of The PGA. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family at this time. https://t.co/uyFuGcbYO5 — The PGA (@ThePGA) September 8, 2022

We join the nation, the commonwealth and the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. We send our condolences to the Royal Family pic.twitter.com/j9hFXvwOmM — Royal Birkdale Golf Club (@royalbirkdale_) September 8, 2022

Everyone at Royal Troon Golf Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.



Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time. https://t.co/2FBhKWuoJ9 — Royal Troon Golf (@RoyalTroonGC) September 8, 2022

Everyone at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.



His Majesty The King and all The Royal Family are in our thoughts at this difficult time. https://t.co/KEov0p1ZT7 — Royal Porthcawl Golf Club (@Royal_Porthcawl) September 8, 2022

In 1947, I remember being at school when the Queen and her family drove past. I vividly remember seeing her wave at us - she had grace and valor as a young lady, and that remained throughout her tenure as Her Majesty. She was a fine leader and even finer woman. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/K0ebAkWm8x — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) September 8, 2022

Rest in peace, Your Majesty👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/eHEhjb4kGK — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Your Majesty, you will be forever in our hearts. God save The King 🇬🇧 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 8, 2022

Everyone at the LET is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Our thoughts & condolences are with The Royal Family & everyone mourning the loss of Her Majesty 🤍 pic.twitter.com/nUOBkm0l8c — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) September 8, 2022

Thank you your Majesty you truly were Elizabeth the Great RIP — Laura Davies (@lauradaviesgolf) September 8, 2022

Living most of my adult life in England I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

An inspiration to so many all over the world.

Rest in peace, Your Majesty. — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) September 8, 2022

RIP Her Majesty. What a wonderful regent. Didn’t put a foot wrong in the longest reign in British history. — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Her Majesty The Queen. https://t.co/OFUXLwIiyk — Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) September 8, 2022

It’s just like.. she somehow represented all the good about being British. That so few in power do. I’m really sad. #RIP — Meghan MacLaren (@meg_maclaren) September 8, 2022

Thank you.. thank you… thank you. pic.twitter.com/jcx4I2fh7w — Ken Brown .. ⛳️ (@KenBrownGolf) September 8, 2022

The Callaway family are deeply saddened by the passing of The Queen. Thank you Your Majesty for your years of dedication, service and sacrifice. #RIPQueenElizabethpic.twitter.com/13OVSDTnjK — Callaway Golf Europe (@CallawayGolfEU) September 8, 2022

RIP Her Majesty The Queen. — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) September 8, 2022

God Save The Queen https://t.co/EgjGKvbm5w — Paul Waring (@PaulWaringGolf) September 8, 2022

Scottish Golf is deeply saddened to hear about the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Our warmest sympathies are with her family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/xyXCSMIoK3 — Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) September 8, 2022