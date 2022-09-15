search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsQueen Elizabeth II: Golf pays tribute to late monarch

Golf News

Queen Elizabeth II: Golf pays tribute to late monarch

By bunkered.co.uk08 September, 2022
The Queen Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth Ii

The world of golf has united to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.

The longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch passed away at Balmoral Castle in Royal Deeside on Thursday afternoon.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement, saying: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The news brings an end to Her Majesty's 70-year reign. Her eldest son, Charles, will now ascend the throne.

Golfers, clubs and other organisations have taken to social media to pay tribute to The Queen. 

Here's a snapshot of some of the posts...

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Queen

Related Articles - Royal Family

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“I never give up”: Robert MacIntyre reacts to Italian Open win
Ryan Fox shoots down LIV Golf stars' DP World Tour criticism
Seve Ballesteros “held talks” with Greg Norman over breakaway tour
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit with bizarre penalty
16 LIV Golf stars included in Dunhill field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
See all videos right arrow